10 of Aubrey O'Day's Most Drool-Worthy Photos That Have Fans Begging for More

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day proves she has only gotten better with time, years after her Danity Kane era.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Konnichiwa!

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day captures her fans' hearts with thirst traps online.

While vacationing in Japan, Aubrey O'Day took the opportunity to showcase her curves in front of the famous Glico Man billboard in Osaka. She posed in a vibrant red dress with spaghetti straps and a cutout detail at the waist, matching her outfit with red ribbons tied in her pigtails.

O'Day also accessorized with a Chanel bag, layered silver necklaces and stacks of bracelets to complete the ensemble.

"✨You are allowed to step outside of the myths you inherited. Rebuilding is not erasing ambition, it is redefining it," she wrote in the caption. "Create a life that blooms outward from peace, not inward from pressure. Bigger is not better, busier is not braver, more visible does not mean more valuable, struggle is not always necessary for success, isolation is not independence, and burnout is not ambition. The dream was always a life that felt honest in your own two hands.. the first act is remembering who you are without the noise, enjoy."

Half-Bunny, Half-Barbie

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

She first rose to fame as a member of Danity Kane.

To celebrate Easter 2025, the Making the Band 3 star slipped into an eye-popping pink lingerie set, which she paired with bunny ears and a multicolored Dolce & Gabbana bag. The ensemble had daring cutouts that exposed most of her skin, leaving little to the imagination.

She Posed With Ginger

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day participated in the 2004 MTV reality show 'Making the Band 3.'

In February, O'Day uploaded a photoset as she expressed her grief following the death of her fluffy Maltese, Ginger.

"life without you has been so black and white.. thank you for bringing vibrant colors to my life for 19 years," she shared in the caption. "rest in peace to my real best friend, my happy place, my soulmate.. you never hurt me a day of your life until you passed. Life won't be the same without you, I love you Ginger O'Day. 🫶🏼 ..also thank you to Ginger's doctor Alexandra Barker at @modernanimal you brought us both peace, comfort, and love on our hardest day."

In one photo, she ditched her bra and wore an all-pink outfit to match Ginger's pink dress. She completed the look with a pink Gucci bag and a silver chain necklace.

Stop. Look. Drool.

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

She was removed from Danity Kane in 2008.

The former The Celebrity Apprentice 5 contestant set pulses racing in a black bandeau top with a knot detail in the center and matching thong with thin white straps. She made the look more seductive by posing with her legs wide apart.

"Thirst trappin in the closet. @FashionNova," she captioned the August 2024 post.

France Trip

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day pursued a solo career after her firing from the group.

"I'm vintage Gucci in the south of France," O'Day captioned a post from her St. Tropez vacation in June 2024.

In one of the snaps, she showed off her toned midriff in a tan halter top that barely covered her front assets. She also wore a flowing brown skirt with a V-shaped design at the waist, drawing attention to her intimate area.

MORE ON:
Aubrey O'Day

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day has released singles after her time in Danity Kane.

The "Love Me When You Leave" singer soaked up the sun while vacationing in Ibiza in June 2024, lying on her back as she relaxed by the pool in a two-piece tie-dye bikini.

She wrote in the caption, "I took a pill in Ibiza. 💊⚡️ #baddies #baddiescaribbean."

A Piece of Art

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of grooming her during 'Making the Band 3.'

O'Day put her slim figure on display in a selfie she captured while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in June 2024. Her modern fashion perfectly harmonized with the classical art in the background, making the update even more buzzworthy.

"..more of my love affair with Barcelona. segona part," the singer, who wore a light blue corset and a high-waisted skirt, said.

Aubrey O'Day Made Memorial Day Extra Memorable

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

She has supported Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers over the past years.

In a Memorial Day 2024 photo, the "body love high" singer sported a denim outfit that gracefully framed her figure while barely containing her bosom. She enticingly posed for the camera while her red lipstick added glamour to the snap.

"I wont forget the men (women & service dogs) who died, who gave that right to me. Today my family and I celebrate those brave soldiers and their families! ♥️🤍💙 #memorialday," she wrote.

Cutie Bunny

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

She has shared her own experiences working with the embattled hip-hop mogul.

During a trip to Barbados in 2024, O'Day highlighted her enviable proportions in a provocative bunny costume, which consisted of a black bunny mask, a black leather bandeau top with metallic studs and teeny thong with thin straps.

To amp up her scorching look, she accessorized with a silver chainmail necklace and black thigh-high boots with open-toe designs.

"Baddie bunny shot o'clock!!! 🖤🐰," she teased in the caption.

Dubai Getaway

aubrey oday most drool worthy photos
Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram

Aubrey O'Day expressed her concern for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids amid his s-- trafficking trial.

O'Day commanded attention during a March 2024 Dubai getaway, striking a pose in a white one-piece swimsuit and a patterned headband.

"welcome to the only 7 star hotel in the world. 🫶🏼🤍," she told her followers.

