10 of Aubrey O'Day's Most Drool-Worthy Photos That Have Fans Begging for More

While vacationing in Japan, Aubrey O'Day took the opportunity to showcase her curves in front of the famous Glico Man billboard in Osaka. She posed in a vibrant red dress with spaghetti straps and a cutout detail at the waist, matching her outfit with red ribbons tied in her pigtails.

O'Day also accessorized with a Chanel bag, layered silver necklaces and stacks of bracelets to complete the ensemble.

"✨You are allowed to step outside of the myths you inherited. Rebuilding is not erasing ambition, it is redefining it," she wrote in the caption. "Create a life that blooms outward from peace, not inward from pressure. Bigger is not better, busier is not braver, more visible does not mean more valuable, struggle is not always necessary for success, isolation is not independence, and burnout is not ambition. The dream was always a life that felt honest in your own two hands.. the first act is remembering who you are without the noise, enjoy."