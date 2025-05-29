10 of Aubrey O'Day's Most Drool-Worthy Photos That Have Fans Begging for More
Konnichiwa!
While vacationing in Japan, Aubrey O'Day took the opportunity to showcase her curves in front of the famous Glico Man billboard in Osaka. She posed in a vibrant red dress with spaghetti straps and a cutout detail at the waist, matching her outfit with red ribbons tied in her pigtails.
O'Day also accessorized with a Chanel bag, layered silver necklaces and stacks of bracelets to complete the ensemble.
"✨You are allowed to step outside of the myths you inherited. Rebuilding is not erasing ambition, it is redefining it," she wrote in the caption. "Create a life that blooms outward from peace, not inward from pressure. Bigger is not better, busier is not braver, more visible does not mean more valuable, struggle is not always necessary for success, isolation is not independence, and burnout is not ambition. The dream was always a life that felt honest in your own two hands.. the first act is remembering who you are without the noise, enjoy."
Half-Bunny, Half-Barbie
To celebrate Easter 2025, the Making the Band 3 star slipped into an eye-popping pink lingerie set, which she paired with bunny ears and a multicolored Dolce & Gabbana bag. The ensemble had daring cutouts that exposed most of her skin, leaving little to the imagination.
She Posed With Ginger
In February, O'Day uploaded a photoset as she expressed her grief following the death of her fluffy Maltese, Ginger.
"life without you has been so black and white.. thank you for bringing vibrant colors to my life for 19 years," she shared in the caption. "rest in peace to my real best friend, my happy place, my soulmate.. you never hurt me a day of your life until you passed. Life won't be the same without you, I love you Ginger O'Day. 🫶🏼 ..also thank you to Ginger's doctor Alexandra Barker at @modernanimal you brought us both peace, comfort, and love on our hardest day."
In one photo, she ditched her bra and wore an all-pink outfit to match Ginger's pink dress. She completed the look with a pink Gucci bag and a silver chain necklace.
Stop. Look. Drool.
The former The Celebrity Apprentice 5 contestant set pulses racing in a black bandeau top with a knot detail in the center and matching thong with thin white straps. She made the look more seductive by posing with her legs wide apart.
"Thirst trappin in the closet. @FashionNova," she captioned the August 2024 post.
France Trip
"I'm vintage Gucci in the south of France," O'Day captioned a post from her St. Tropez vacation in June 2024.
In one of the snaps, she showed off her toned midriff in a tan halter top that barely covered her front assets. She also wore a flowing brown skirt with a V-shaped design at the waist, drawing attention to her intimate area.
Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D
The "Love Me When You Leave" singer soaked up the sun while vacationing in Ibiza in June 2024, lying on her back as she relaxed by the pool in a two-piece tie-dye bikini.
She wrote in the caption, "I took a pill in Ibiza. 💊⚡️ #baddies #baddiescaribbean."
A Piece of Art
O'Day put her slim figure on display in a selfie she captured while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in June 2024. Her modern fashion perfectly harmonized with the classical art in the background, making the update even more buzzworthy.
"..more of my love affair with Barcelona. segona part," the singer, who wore a light blue corset and a high-waisted skirt, said.
Aubrey O'Day Made Memorial Day Extra Memorable
In a Memorial Day 2024 photo, the "body love high" singer sported a denim outfit that gracefully framed her figure while barely containing her bosom. She enticingly posed for the camera while her red lipstick added glamour to the snap.
"I wont forget the men (women & service dogs) who died, who gave that right to me. Today my family and I celebrate those brave soldiers and their families! ♥️🤍💙 #memorialday," she wrote.
Cutie Bunny
During a trip to Barbados in 2024, O'Day highlighted her enviable proportions in a provocative bunny costume, which consisted of a black bunny mask, a black leather bandeau top with metallic studs and teeny thong with thin straps.
To amp up her scorching look, she accessorized with a silver chainmail necklace and black thigh-high boots with open-toe designs.
"Baddie bunny shot o'clock!!! 🖤🐰," she teased in the caption.
Dubai Getaway
O'Day commanded attention during a March 2024 Dubai getaway, striking a pose in a white one-piece swimsuit and a patterned headband.
"welcome to the only 7 star hotel in the world. 🫶🏼🤍," she told her followers.