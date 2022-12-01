Aubrey O'Day Addresses Claims She Photoshops Vacation Pics, Insists She Visited 'All The Locations' Featured In Her Posts
Setting the record straight. Over the past year, Instagram users have accused Aubrey O'Day of faking a luxurious jet-setting lifestyle, as several of her vacation pictures appeared to be photoshopped, and on the Tuesday, November 29, episode of The Tamron Hall Show, she addressed the situation with a reasonable explanation.
To start, the Danity Kane alum, 38, noted her social media profiles don't exist to necessarily depict her real life, though she insisted she's been to "all the locations" featured in her posts.
"I look at my Instagram as I'm an artist. I look at my life and pictures as art that I want to create for the world," said the star. "You don't see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home. I don't belong to the people. I don't belong to others. My personal life is mine. And that's the only way that I haven't gone off the deep end or turned into something that I'm not."
"So when you see things like this, I'm making art. I've been to all these places," O'Day clarified, explaining she imposes glam shots of herself onto self-taken scenics snaps because she tends to looks messy while traveling. "After these photos, I do post the videos [of] how it looked. But in order to get to this place, you have to scale a mountain for about two hours. I don't have a Caboodle of makeup and my wigs."
AUBREY O'DAY DECLARES EX DONALD TRUMP JR. HAS TURNED INTO 'A RIDICULOUS JOKE'
The MTV star has been making the media rounds over the past month or so to promote new music, including her latest single, "Couples Goals," which contains lyrics about her and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio's rollercoaster romance.
The pair dated on and off from 2016 to 2017, with O'Day claiming the Jersey Shore star, 42, cheated on her multiple times, accusations he's always denied.
Nonetheless, the "Showstopper" singer acknowledged she played a part in their ups and downs as well.
"If I am going to speak from my most evolved self, I would say it was incredibly toxic," she confessed of their relationship. "And I won't point fingers because if you accept and receive that behavior and stay, there's got to be something toxic and unhealthy wrong with you as well."