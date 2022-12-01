Aubrey O'Day Addresses Claims She Photoshops Vacation Pics, Insists She Visited 'All The Locations' Featured In Her Posts

To start, the Danity Kane alum, 38, noted her social media profiles don't exist to necessarily depict her real life, though she insisted she's been to "all the locations" featured in her posts.

"I look at my Instagram as I'm an artist. I look at my life and pictures as art that I want to create for the world," said the star. "You don't see me on there with my regular friends, my dogs and my home. I don't belong to the people. I don't belong to others. My personal life is mine. And that's the only way that I haven't gone off the deep end or turned into something that I'm not."