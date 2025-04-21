NEWS Aubrey O'Day Looks Unrecognizable as She Wears Pink Lingerie and Spreads Her Legs in Provocative Easter Photos Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O’Day looked unrecognizable in sultry Easter photos, as she wore pink lingerie and bunny ears.

Aubrey O’Day made sure no one forgot Easter this year! The singer and reality TV alum looked unrecognizable as she posted a series of bold, barely-there Instagram photos in pink mesh lingerie, complete with bunny ears.

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day posed in pink lingerie with bunny ears.

In the first shot, the All About Aubrey star reclined on a sofa with her legs spread wide, leaving little to the imagination. Her tiny bra barely covered her chest, with her curves nearly spilling out, while a multicolored Dolce & Gabbana handbag was strategically placed to cover her lower half.

She struck another daring pose, lifting one leg high while the other crossed over, locking eyes with the camera in a steamy stare. “Happy Easter 🐣 @FashionNova,” she wrote in the caption, giving a shout-out to the brand behind the look.

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram The singer spread her legs while lounging on a couch.

Naturally, her followers couldn’t get enough. “Happy Easter my s--- bunny wifey 😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Dangggg Aubrey. Lalaloves these photos. Happy happy Easter chickee to youuuu and your love[d] ones🐰😘.” “Boss babe,” someone else chimed in. “Okay now baddie I like these onesss; or should I sayyyy baddd bunnnnnny 😍🔥❤️🔥🔥,” another gushed. One more fan teased, “The bunny always gets the last laugh.”

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Aubrey O'Day previously shaded Sean 'Diddy' Combs on 'The Masked Singer.'

The seductive post comes shortly after O’Day threw some serious shade at her former boss Sean “Diddy” Combs during an episode of The Masked Singer. She took a jab at the embattled music mogul amid his ongoing legal troubles — but didn't specifically say his name.

"My ex-boss — I'm going there. He calls himself Love. He legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He's in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love heart is now here,” O’Day said during the show.

Source: @aubreyoday/Instagram Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Combs legally changed his name to Love before being arrested. Though she didn’t name him directly, fans quickly connected the dots since he’s currently locked up in Brooklyn, N.Y. Combs’ camp didn’t stay quiet. A rep told TMZ, “All thanks to Diddy, she had the incredible opportunity when he cast her on MTV's Making the Band as a member of Danity Kane nearly 20 years ago.”

“Diddy is only detained and hasn’t even gone to trial yet to present a defense — so none of Aubrey's claims hold up, at least not yet,” the source added about the star, who is facing three federal charges — racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation for prostitution.