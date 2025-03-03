Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team Responds to Aubrey O'Day Calling Out Her Ex-Boss on 'The Masked Singer'

"I'm so thrilled for a Rat Pack tribute night. You know, I was actually part of a Rat Pack myself. An ant colony you could say," the then-mystery celebrity hinted, as judges quickly figured out she had been referencing being part of a girl group.

"When we first got together, it was the perfect fit," O'Day recalled. "The sisters I never had growing up. We came out the gate swinging, sharing everything together: The success, the fame, the lights. But we also shared the bad days, the long hours, the harsh conditions, the constant criticism. Yet, we survived together and still managed to top the charts despite it all. It was an ant fever, baby. I wouldn't be standing here today without them."