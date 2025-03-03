Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team Responds to Aubrey O'Day Calling Out Her Ex-Boss on 'The Masked Singer'
A source close to Sean "Diddy" Combs sent a strong message to Aubrey O'Day after the former Danity Kane member called out the rapper during a recent episode of The Masked Singer.
After O'Day compared her "ex-boss" to a "villain" on the celebrity competition series hosted by Nick Cannon, a member of Combs' team took the opportunity to respond to the reality star's claims.
The insider told a news publication O'Day should be thanking Combs — who is currently in prison on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges — as he is the reason she had the opportunity to join Danity Kane almost 20 years ago during his MTV reality series Making the Band.
The confidante also warned O'Day that while Combs is currently behind bars, his case hasn't gone to trial yet, and therefore the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker hasn't been proven guilty at this time.
The "Damaged" singer made comments about Combs during the February 26 episode of Fox's The Masked Singer after Ant (her costume disguise) was eliminated during Rat Pack night.
Before revealing her identity, O'Day provided some clues to help judges and viewers figure out who she was.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Backup Dancer Tanika Ray 'Knew to Avoid' the Disgraced Rapper 'at All Costs'
- Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admitted He Went to Therapy After Romance With Jennifer Lopez as He Had 'Very Drastic Mood Swings'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said His Last Words Before He Dies Will Be 'I Did It' in Haunting Resurfaced Interview From 2017: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I'm so thrilled for a Rat Pack tribute night. You know, I was actually part of a Rat Pack myself. An ant colony you could say," the then-mystery celebrity hinted, as judges quickly figured out she had been referencing being part of a girl group.
"When we first got together, it was the perfect fit," O'Day recalled. "The sisters I never had growing up. We came out the gate swinging, sharing everything together: The success, the fame, the lights. But we also shared the bad days, the long hours, the harsh conditions, the constant criticism. Yet, we survived together and still managed to top the charts despite it all. It was an ant fever, baby. I wouldn't be standing here today without them."
After taking off her costume's head, O'Day informed Cannon she was "going there" before calling out Combs — though she didn't mention him by name.
"My ex boss – I'ma go there," O'Day said into the microphone. "He calls himself 'Love,' he legally titled himself that. And he uses the love heart to express that everywhere he goes. He's in prison now, and I just want to say to you guys, the love is now here."
O'Day proceeded to put her hands together in the shape of a heart, prompting applause from the crowd.
The "Show Stopper" singer has been vocal about her support for Combs' alleged victims ever since his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first to file a lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023, sparking an investigation into the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged s-- trafficking scheme.
TMZ spoke to a source close to Combs.