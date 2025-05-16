Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Threatened to Kill Man Who Filmed 'Freak Off' Party With Her on Tape

“I will kill you if you don’t show me right now,” Ventura’s voice rings out in the recording. Despite the man’s claims of possessing the sexually explicit video, he refused to reveal its contents or share it with her. “I will kill you and hide you,” Ventura can be heard saying vehemently, promising to send him “in the f------ dirt.” At a moment during the tension-filled exchange, Ventura referred to the man as her “brother,” suggesting a level of intimacy in their relationship, while she vented, “I’m tired of you talking s--- right now.” Echoing her volatile emotions, she declared, “I’m going to f------ kill you. You’re f------ with me.”

In a chilling admission, she added, “I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you,” making it clear that the stakes were incredibly high. “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it.”