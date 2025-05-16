Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Threatened to Kill Man Who Filmed 'Freak Off' Party With Her on Tape
Sean "Diddy" Combs’ legal team unveiled a haunting audio recording from 2014 that shows Cassie Ventura threatening an unnamed man who hinted at having a scandalous video of her.
Ventura had earlier testified about Combs’ ominous warning to keep an eye on the man until she interrogated him about the alleged tape.
“I will kill you if you don’t show me right now,” Ventura’s voice rings out in the recording. Despite the man’s claims of possessing the sexually explicit video, he refused to reveal its contents or share it with her. “I will kill you and hide you,” Ventura can be heard saying vehemently, promising to send him “in the f------ dirt.” At a moment during the tension-filled exchange, Ventura referred to the man as her “brother,” suggesting a level of intimacy in their relationship, while she vented, “I’m tired of you talking s--- right now.” Echoing her volatile emotions, she declared, “I’m going to f------ kill you. You’re f------ with me.”
In a chilling admission, she added, “I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you,” making it clear that the stakes were incredibly high. “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it.”
During her cross-examination, Combs’ defense attorney, Anna Estevao, pressed Ventura on whether Diddy “supported” her in stifling any potential leaks of their infamous s-- parties, ominously dubbed “freak offs.”
Estevao claimed that Combs had once “spent a significant amount of money” to ensure a video stayed under wraps. However, Ventura denied any knowledge of that incident.
In her prior testimony, Ventura disclosed that Combs had a habit of filming their bizarre “freak offs,” where she engaged in sexual acts with male escorts while the music mogul watched and masturbated.
She claimed that Combs used these recordings multiple times as blackmail to manipulate her career.
Ventura and Combs dated on and off for 11 years. She alleged that, in their time together, Diddy subjected her to physical abuse and rape, coercing her into countless “freak offs.”
While Ventura stands by her allegations, Combs has continued to deny them, asserting that all sexual encounters were consensual.
However, uncut surveillance footage was already shown in the trial, showing the disgraced rapper kicking, beating and pulling his ex around the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.
Diddy faces serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering, and could face life in prison if convicted.