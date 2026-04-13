Aubrey Plaza Reveals She's 'Always' Wanted to Be a Mom as She Confirms Pregnancy for the First Time
April 13 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on becoming a mom.
On an upcoming episode of the “Smartless” podcast, to be released on Monday, April 20, the actress confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott.
“Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she revealed. “No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”
Podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett emphasized how “excited” they are for their guest.
“Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s,” Plaza elaborated. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding. She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”
The Parks and Recreation alum, 41, expressed how “excited” she is to be a mom, because she’s “always wanted to see what that’s all about.”
“It just seems so interesting, that whole thing,” she said.
Insider Confirms Aubrey Plaza's Pregnancy
A source had confirmed on April 7 that Plaza is pregnant.
“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the insider spilled of the star, whose late estranged husband Jeff Baena died by suicide in January 2025. “They feel very blessed.”
- Chris Pratt Has Aubrey Plaza's Back Following Husband's Tragic Death: A 'Real Hollywood Friendship'
- Aubrey Plaza Says It's a 'Daily Struggle' to Cope After Shocking Death of Husband Jeff Baena
- Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's 13-Year Relationship Timeline Before It Was Cut Short by the Director's Untimely Death
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Aubrey Plaza's Estranged Husband Died by Suicide
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, Baena texted his estranged wife just three hours before he was found deceased in his Los Angeles, Calif., home. The two also spoke on the phone the evening before the incident.
His dog walker informed investigations there was loud, “unusual” music coming from inside the home when they arrived and discovered his dead body.
Additionally, the report revealed Baena “made concerning remarks” to Plaza one month before their separation in September 2024. The TV star ordered a welfare check on the director, who started to go to therapy.
A statement released by Plaza and Baena’s family at the time read: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."
His loved ones further reflected on his legacy in an obituary, praising him as “a true relationship builder with a gift for bringing people together.”
“His juxtaposition of intellect and creativity challenged us,” they added. “He embraced independent filmmaking because of his unalterable distaste for institutional guardrails on creativity.”