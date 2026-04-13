Aubrey Plaza Reveals She's 'Always' Wanted to Be a Mom as She Confirms Pregnancy for the First Time

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Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on becoming a mom. On an upcoming episode of the “Smartless” podcast, to be released on Monday, April 20, the actress confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott. “Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” she revealed. “No, I said there is a baby inside of me right now.”

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Source: MEGA Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza have been dating for almost one year.

Podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett emphasized how “excited” they are for their guest. “Today was a big day. I went to the doctor’s today, and my dog also went to the doctor’s,” Plaza elaborated. And both of us — my dog’s getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I’m not kidding. She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.” The Parks and Recreation alum, 41, expressed how “excited” she is to be a mom, because she’s “always wanted to see what that’s all about.” “It just seems so interesting, that whole thing,” she said.

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Insider Confirms Aubrey Plaza's Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Aubrey Plaza confirmed she's pregnant.

A source had confirmed on April 7 that Plaza is pregnant. “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the insider spilled of the star, whose late estranged husband Jeff Baena died by suicide in January 2025. “They feel very blessed.”

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Aubrey Plaza's Estranged Husband Died by Suicide

Source: MEGA Aubrey Plaza's estranged husband passed away last year.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, Baena texted his estranged wife just three hours before he was found deceased in his Los Angeles, Calif., home. The two also spoke on the phone the evening before the incident. His dog walker informed investigations there was loud, “unusual” music coming from inside the home when they arrived and discovered his dead body. Additionally, the report revealed Baena “made concerning remarks” to Plaza one month before their separation in September 2024. The TV star ordered a welfare check on the director, who started to go to therapy.

Source: MEGA Jeff Baena died by suicide.