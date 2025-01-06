or
Aubrey Plaza Is 'Deeply Grateful' for the Outpouring of Support After Husband Jeff Baena's Tragic Death

Photo of Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena was found unresponsive on January 3.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Aubrey Plaza has spoken out after her husband Jeff Baena's shocking death.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza and Baena's family said in a joint statement published by a news outlet. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

aubrey plaza deeply grateful support husband jeff baena death
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena got married in 2021.

Baena, 47, was found unresponsive by his assistant in his Los Angeles home on Friday, January 3. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the late filmmaker died by suicide.

Following his shocking passing, tributes came pouring in for the Life After Beth director. Molly Shannon shared a carousel of photos of from the set of Parks and Recreation, captioned: "@jeffbaena 💔."

molly shannon pays tribute aubrey plazas husband jeff baena photos
Source: @theofficialsuperstar/INSTAGRAM

Molly Shannon shared her favorite memories with the late Jeff Baena.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor Adam Pally also wrote an emotion-filled message praising Baena as a "talented director with impeccable taste and vision" on Sunday, January 5.

"[Baena was] an overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend," he penned. "My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house ... or in his orbit. Thanks for believing in me, Jeff. May your memory be a blessing."

aubrey plaza jeff baena death
Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena died by suicide.

Aubrey Plaza

Baena is survived by Plaza, his parents Barbara Stern and Scott Baena, his brother Brad Baena, as well as his stepparents and stepsiblings.

As OK! previously reported, Plaza had originally been scheduled to be a presenter at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards this past week. While she understandably chose not to attend the award show, she was remembered by one of the nominees.

aubrey plaza husband director jeff dead suicide
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza collaborated on several projects with husband Jeff Baena.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank and acknowledge three people that I lost while making this picture: my grandfather James, his brother Jerry and my dear friend Kevin Turen, who I miss every day," The Brutalist's director Brady Corbet said in his acceptance speech for best director of a motion picture. "I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence. Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

People reported Plaza and Baena's family's joint statement on the director's death.

