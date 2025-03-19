or
Bombshell: Aubrey Plaza and Late Husband Jeff Baena Separated 4 Months Before His Death

By:

March 19 2025, Updated 5:40 p.m. ET

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were separated for four months before the latter's tragic death.

According to a medical examiner's report, Baena, 47, made "concerning remarks" to Plaza, 40, that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband."

Source: MEGA

Jeff Baena's body was found at his Los Angeles home.

As OK! previously reported, the Horse Girl filmmaker's assistant discovered his unconscious body on January 3 at his Los Angeles, Calif., home.

Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance extremely private, they collaborated on many projects such as Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," the late director gushed in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena worked on a number of projects together.

"I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back," Plaza said about her relationship with Baena in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE. "So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that."

