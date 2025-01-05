Molly Shannon Pays Tribute to Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena After His Shocking Death: Photos

Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance mostly private, she opened up about their relationship during a September 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I would stay away [from dating actors],” she explained. "I’m married to a writer/director. I’ve never, like, really dated an actor [or] been with an actor for a long time. I think about that and I think, like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t want to be with myself’ or, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But then, sometimes, I see there are so many actor couples and you’re, like, ‘Wow, look at them. They must really laugh it up.’”

The brunette beauty's union with Baena also inspired her work in Season 2 of White Lotus. “This character is me,” she said in a 2022 interview of playing Harper, who struggled in her marriage. "It’s probably the first project that I’ve ever done that I’m like, whoa, this is really close to home. … I don’t have kids. I’ve been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.”