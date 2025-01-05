Molly Shannon Pays Tribute to Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena After His Shocking Death: Photos
Molly Shannon is sharing her treasured memories with Jeff Baena.
The Other Two alum, 60, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 5, to pay tribute to Aubrey Plaza's late husband after he reportedly died by suicide at age 47.
"@jeffbaena 💔," Shannon captioned multiple photos of herself with the late filmmaker while working on set, hanging out with the Parks and Recreation star, 40, and enjoying time with other friends.
As OK! previously reported, Baena's unconscious body was discovered at his Los Angeles, Calif., home on Friday, January 3. Per the authorities, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement claimed he died by suicide.
The Life After Beth director and Plaza began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble 😈," she gushed in an Instagram post announcing their marriage.
The two collaborated on many movies together, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round. "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," Baena said in a 2022 interview of his spouse. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"
Although Baena and Plaza kept their romance mostly private, she opened up about their relationship during a September 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I would stay away [from dating actors],” she explained. "I’m married to a writer/director. I’ve never, like, really dated an actor [or] been with an actor for a long time. I think about that and I think, like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t want to be with myself’ or, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But then, sometimes, I see there are so many actor couples and you’re, like, ‘Wow, look at them. They must really laugh it up.’”
The brunette beauty's union with Baena also inspired her work in Season 2 of White Lotus. “This character is me,” she said in a 2022 interview of playing Harper, who struggled in her marriage. "It’s probably the first project that I’ve ever done that I’m like, whoa, this is really close to home. … I don’t have kids. I’ve been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.”
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.