Aubrey Plaza Skips 2025 Golden Globes 2 Days After Husband Jeff Baena's Shocking Death
Aubrey Plaza was formerly scheduled to make an appearance as a presenter at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 5.
However, the Parks and Recreation star understandably did not attend the star-studded event after her husband Jeff Baena tragically passed away earlier this month.
As OK! previously reported, Baena was found unresponsive by his assistant at his Los Angeles, Calif., home on Friday morning, January 3. Law enforcement later confirmed he died by suicide. He was 47 years old.
While Plaza has not made a public statement on her husband's passing, several celebrities took to her December 24, 2024, Instagram post to express their condolences.
Actress Selma Blair wrote: "No words can touch this painful time. Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry."
Julia Fox replied, "Sending you so much love," punctuated with a dove emoji.
Meanwhile, Molly Shannon shared a carousel of photos of herself with the late filmmaker on the set of Parks and Recreation, captioning the snaps: "@jeffbaena 💔."
Actor Adam Pally also penned a lengthy tribute to Baena on Sunday, describing him as "a collaborator," a "mentor" and a "talented director with impeccable taste and vision."
"[Baena was] an overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopedia, and most importantly to me a friend," he continued. "My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house ... or in his orbit. Thanks for believing in me, Jeff. May your memory be a blessing."
Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021. While they primarily kept details of their relationship private, they collaborated professionally on several projects, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.
"She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," the late director said in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"
Baena is survived by his wife, his parents Barbara Stern and Scott Baena, his brother Brad Baena, as well as his stepparents Roger Stern and Michele Baena and his stepsiblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.