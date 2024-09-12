or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aubrey Plaza
OK LogoNEWS

Aubrey Plaza Reveals She 'Forgot How to Talk' After Suffering Freaky Stroke at 20 Years Old: 'I Was Paralyzed'

aubrey plaza forgot talk freaky stroke paralyzed
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza revealed suffering from a 'freaky stroke' when she was 20 years old made her 'forget how to talk.'

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Suffering from a “freaky stroke” at age 20 made Aubrey Plaza "forget how to talk."

The actress, 40, opened up about the terrifying incident when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, September 11.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza forgot talk freaky stroke paralyzed
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza spoke about how a stroke occurred at 20 years old.

“It just happened,” the Happiest Season star told Stern. “That’s when I was paralyzed, but only really for a minute or something. I lost my motor skills really briefly. The freakiest thing was I forgot how to talk.”

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza forgot talk freaky stroke paralyzed
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza said it was a 'wild' experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Recalling her health scare two decades back, the award-winning actress said it was a “wild” experience, especially since it occurred without any warning.

“It happened mid-sentence,” she said. “I took the train to Astoria to have lunch with my friends and I walked into their apartment ― I hadn’t even taken my jacket off.”

Article continues below advertisement

Plaza’s appearance on Stern's show was not the first time she talked about her condition.

In her 2017 interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, the White Lotus star remembered telling her two friends about a Hilary Duff concert that she had taken her younger sister to the night before the “stroke” happened.

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza forgot talk freaky stroke paralyzed
Source: mega

Aubrey Plaza said her friends thought it was a 'joke.'

MORE ON:
Aubrey Plaza
Article continues below advertisement

“I brought my hands to my throat, and I was kind of making like an ah sound because I couldn't talk because the blood clot was in my language center of my brain. So I had expressive aphasia instantly, which means that if you're talking to me, I could understand what you're saying in my mind and understand how to respond. But I couldn't actually get it out. I couldn't actually talk,” she told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think [my friends] thought I was making a joke …” the film producer said. “But then after a couple of minutes, they kept saying, ‘Do you want us to call an ambulance?’ and I was aware enough to shake my head yes. I kept just shaking my head yes because I knew something was really, really wrong. But I didn’t know what it was.”

Article continues below advertisement
aubrey plaza forgot talk freaky stroke paralyzed
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Plaza said she couldn't talk.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

When asked in her NPR interview about the timeline, Plaza said, “There was no recovery.”

Instead, the actress had a cognitive therapy specialist work with her.

“And my writing came back, and I started talking again really quickly. I think I was lucky. I was so young that my brain healed itself really fast,” the Parks & Recreation star continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.