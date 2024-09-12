Aubrey Plaza Reveals She 'Forgot How to Talk' After Suffering Freaky Stroke at 20 Years Old: 'I Was Paralyzed'

Aubrey Plaza revealed suffering from a 'freaky stroke' when she was 20 years old made her 'forget how to talk.'

The actress, 40, opened up about the terrifying incident when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, September 11.

“It just happened,” the Happiest Season star told Stern. “That’s when I was paralyzed, but only really for a minute or something. I lost my motor skills really briefly. The freakiest thing was I forgot how to talk.”

Recalling her health scare two decades back, the award-winning actress said it was a “wild” experience, especially since it occurred without any warning.

“It happened mid-sentence,” she said. “I took the train to Astoria to have lunch with my friends and I walked into their apartment ― I hadn’t even taken my jacket off.”