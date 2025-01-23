Audrey Hepburn's Son Subtly Shades Ivanka and Donald Trump After She Wears Actress' Gown to Her Dad's Inauguration Ball
Audrey Hepburn's son Sean Hepburn Ferrer is speaking out after Ivanka Trump sparked mixed reactions by wearing a ballgown originally designed for the late actress.
The white frock with black floral details was first designed by Givenchy in 1954 and was meant for the movie icon to wear in Sabrina, but since the first daughter donned it to her controversial father's inauguration ball, some fans were outraged.
Ferrer — the son of the Breakfast at Tiffany's star and her ex-husband Mel Ferrer — revealed in an interview that he wasn't offended by Ivanka wearing the dress, though he also subtly shaded her in his response.
"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her," he noted, referring to how Ivanka's mom, the late Ivana Trump, was friendly with his own mother, who passed away at age 63 in 1993. "To seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one — the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother’s passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King’s day.”
"Over the past 71 years her legacy has grown to become trans-generational and transnational," he continued. "Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way."
- Melania Trump Mocked Over 'Pilgrim'-Like Outfit She Wore to Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'She Was Dressed for the First Thanksgiving'
- Ivanka Trump Is a Catch! See Sultry Photos of Donald Trump's Eldest Daughter
- Ivanka Trump Sparks Confusion After Wearing Blue Pantsuit to Dad Donald's Election Party: 'Smile If You Need Help'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sean then slightly threw shade at the former fashion designer and her family when he admitted Aubrey would have aligned with Bishop Marianne Budde, who recently criticized Donald Trump's new executive orders and encouraged him to "have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families, some who fear for their lives."
Sean noted of his mother, "She fought on behalf of the disenfranchised children worldwide regardless of the ideological environment in which they were born in."
Donald hit back at the bishop's words on Truth Social, writing, "The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater."
The president called her "nasty" and said she was "not compelling or smart ... Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!"
Before Sean's remarks, the White House stated Audrey had "long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," who was "honored" to wear the gown, which she paired with black arm gloves instead of the actress' white.
Daily Mail spoke with Sean Hepburn Ferrer.