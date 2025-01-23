Bishop Who Confronted Donald Trump at Sermon Says She 'Won't Apologize' Despite People 'Wishing' She Was Dead

“I hope that a message calling for dignity, respecting dignity, honesty, humility and kindness is resonating with people,” Budde told Time. “I’m grateful for that. I'm saddened by the level of vitriol that it has evoked in others, and the intensity of it has been disheartening. I've heard from many people who are grateful that someone was willing to speak on their behalf, and also others feeling emboldened to do the same, and I'm grateful for that."

Although she explained the real people she feels in danger are the ones “fearful of being deported” and “young people who feel they cannot be themselves and be safe and who are prone to all kinds of both external attacks and suicidal responses,” Budde said she also feels she is in danger given her choice of verbiage to Trump.