Bishop Who Confronted Donald Trump at Sermon Says She 'Won't Apologize' Despite People 'Wishing' She Was Dead

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Mariann Budde
Source: MEGA; C-SPAN

Mariann Budde has refused to apologize for her sermon at the inaugural prayer service.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Reverend Mariann Budde, the Bishop who begged Donald Trump to have "mercy" on groups he’s targeted during the inaugural prayer service, has spoken out, refusing to apologize following the awkward situation.

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: C-SPAN

Mariann Budde begged Donald Trump to have 'mercy' on groups he has targeted.

“I am not going to apologize for asking for mercy for others,” Budde stated in a new interview.

After the sermon, the former Apprentice star called Budde a “radical left hard line Trump hater," who isn't good at her job. Budde directly addressed both of these remarks, explaining she is not “of the ‘radical left" and doesn’t “hate” our current commander-in-chief. In terms of her job performance, she shared Trump is “entitled” to his opinion, but it’s “for others to judge.”

Photo of Mariann Budde
Source: C-SPAN

Mariann Budde has received death threats for her sermon.

“I hope that a message calling for dignity, respecting dignity, honesty, humility and kindness is resonating with people,” Budde told Time. “I’m grateful for that. I'm saddened by the level of vitriol that it has evoked in others, and the intensity of it has been disheartening. I've heard from many people who are grateful that someone was willing to speak on their behalf, and also others feeling emboldened to do the same, and I'm grateful for that."

Although she explained the real people she feels in danger are the ones “fearful of being deported” and “young people who feel they cannot be themselves and be safe and who are prone to all kinds of both external attacks and suicidal responses,” Budde said she also feels she is in danger given her choice of verbiage to Trump.

Photo of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: C-SPAN

Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usher, also attended the inaugural prayer service.

“I have a lot of support and a lot of safety around me, so no, I'm not feeling personally at risk,” she noted. “Although people have said they do wish me dead, and that's a little heartbreaking. It was a pretty mild sermon. It certainly wasn't a fire and brimstone sermon. It was as respectful and as universal as I could with the exception of making someone who has been entrusted with such enormous influence and power to have mercy on those who are most vulnerable.”

Ultimately, the religious figurehead shared this isn’t “about her” but “about the kind of country we are called to be.”

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: C-SPAN

Melania Trump was caught smirking at her husband at the end of the service.

As OK! previously reported, Budde tried to appeal to Trump during her inaugural prayer service sermon on January 21. In response, Trump was less than happy, calling the service “inappropriate,” “very boring” and “uninspiring.”

