'People Are Scared Now': Reverend Begs Donald Trump to Have 'Mercy' on Minority Groups in Scathing Sermon

Budde used Trump’s verbiage of being “saved by God” during the assassination attempt on his life to curry favor.

“You have felt the providential hand of a loving God,” she said. “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

She went on to beg Trump to “have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” specifically naming gay, lesbian and transgender children, who, Budde stated, exist in “Democratic, Republican and independent families.”