Audrina Patridge Has Been 'Quietly Dating' Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn, Insider Reveals: 'It's An Easy & Fun Relationship'

In July, Patridge got candid about her past relationships with some A-listers, including Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"This bouncer kept coming over to me saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was just surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!" she recalled. "I told the bouncer I would just finish my drink and then say hello. But I never went, even when the bouncer came back over a couple more times."

"He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out," she said. "Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work."