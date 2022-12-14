Audrina Patridge Has Been 'Quietly Dating' Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn, Insider Reveals: 'It's An Easy & Fun Relationship'
Audrina Patridge is off the market! The Hills star, 37, has been "quietly dating" Jarod Einsohn, who is the producer on her podcast, "Was it Real?"
According to an insider, the new couple started dating over the summer and "have been inseparable since."
“All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh,” a source told the outlet.
Patridge hasn't posted her new man on social media, but he hasn't been shy about sharing their recent escapades.
On October 18, Einsohn uploaded a photo of himself with the TV star, writing, "Hi pumpkin 😜🙃😜🙃😜🎃🎃🎃 @audrinapatridge."
In early December, Einsohn shared some photos of the pair posing alongside Kate Hudson at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere. "Glass onion coming at you!!!!! Ps-where is Juli? 😂😂," he wrote at the time.
The brunette babe was previously married to Corey Bohan, and they share 6-year-old daughter Kirra. The former flames split in 2017 after he allegedly was violent toward Patridge.
In July, Patridge got candid about her past relationships with some A-listers, including Chris Pine and Leonardo DiCaprio.
"This bouncer kept coming over to me saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was just surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!" she recalled. "I told the bouncer I would just finish my drink and then say hello. But I never went, even when the bouncer came back over a couple more times."
"He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out," she said. "Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work."
Patridge and Pine couldn't make it work either, she revealed.
"With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on the show, I just knew after a couple of months that I couldn't date him. My life was the TV show, and there weren't enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately," she shared. "He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn't seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other."