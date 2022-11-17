Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Have Been Dating 'A Few Months' After Meeting 'Through A Mutual Friend'
As rumors swirl that Brad Pitt and social media influencer Ines de Ramon may be the next hot, Hollywood romance on the horizon, a source spilled the pair have actually already been dating for several months.
The source dished "Brad is really into" de Ramon, and that the duo "met through a mutual friend, adding that she's "very nice."
A second source close to the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor also shared that the couple only "recently started dating," but that they are not in an "exclusive relationship" as of yet.
"Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," the second source noted. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."
Pitt and de Ramon first sparked rumors of romance after they were spotted appearing cuddly and comfortable together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. They attended the event alongside several of the Troy star's friends, including Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford.
De Ramon, who is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, is also a model, nutritionist and certified health coach. She was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley — from 2019 until 2022 — but the former couple announced they'd called it quits this past September.
As OK! reported, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor was previously believed to be linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.
However, a source spilled the duo were taking things slowly because of the gossip and public attention surrounding both of their respective divorces.
"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend," the insider explained at the time. "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama."
Now, their could-have-been romance appears to have fizzled out, as Ratajkowski has been seen spending time with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.