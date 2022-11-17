Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Have Been Dating 'A Few Months' After Meeting 'Through A Mutual Friend'

The source dished "Brad is really into" de Ramon, and that the duo "met through a mutual friend, adding that she's "very nice."

GWYNETH PALTROW & BRAD FALCHUK'S MARRIAGE SPIRALS AS HUSBAND FEELS LIKE 'POOR VERSION' OF EX-FIANCÉ BRAD PITT — SOURCE

A second source close to the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor also shared that the couple only "recently started dating," but that they are not in an "exclusive relationship" as of yet.