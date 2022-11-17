OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Have Been Dating 'A Few Months' After Meeting 'Through A Mutual Friend'

brad pitt ines de ramon
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 16 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

As rumors swirl that Brad Pitt and social media influencer Ines de Ramon may be the next hot, Hollywood romance on the horizon, a source spilled the pair have actually already been dating for several months.

Article continues below advertisement
who is brad pitts rumored new flame ines de ramon
Source: mega

The source dished "Brad is really into" de Ramon, and that the duo "met through a mutual friend, adding that she's "very nice."

GWYNETH PALTROW & BRAD FALCHUK'S MARRIAGE SPIRALS AS HUSBAND FEELS LIKE 'POOR VERSION' OF EX-FIANCÉ BRAD PITT — SOURCE

A second source close to the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor also shared that the couple only "recently started dating," but that they are not in an "exclusive relationship" as of yet.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt ines de ramon concert paul wesley
Source: mega

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," the second source noted. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."

ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF THEIR WINERY & POCKET ALL THE PROFITS

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked rumors of romance after they were spotted appearing cuddly and comfortable together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. They attended the event alongside several of the Troy star's friends, including Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford.

Article continues below advertisement

De Ramon, who is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry, is also a model, nutritionist and certified health coach. She was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley — from 2019 until 2022 — but the former couple announced they'd called it quits this past September.

As OK! reported, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor was previously believed to be linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

brad pitt ines de ramon concert paul wesley
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, a source spilled the duo were taking things slowly because of the gossip and public attention surrounding both of their respective divorces.

"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend," the insider explained at the time. "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama."

Now, their could-have-been romance appears to have fizzled out, as Ratajkowski has been seen spending time with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

Source: OK!

The two sources spoke with People about Pitt and de Ramon's budding relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.