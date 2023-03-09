Emily Ratajkowski Is Having 'Fun' Staying Single But Admits She 'Just Started Dating Someone' New

The star, who divorced unfaithful ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last summer, is now trying to keep her love life out of the spotlight, as she revealed dating publicly is harder than she ever imagined.

"Any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she explained. "I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing."