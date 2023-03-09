Emily Ratajkowski Is Having 'Fun' Staying Single But Admits She 'Just Started Dating Someone' New
On to the next one! Though Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André's fling fizzled out in mid-February just days after they went Instagram official, the model didn't hesitate to seek out new suitors — and on a recent episode of a podcast, she revealed "I just started dating someone ... I kind of like" — though the stunner refused to reveal the person's identity.
The star, who divorced unfaithful ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last summer, is now trying to keep her love life out of the spotlight, as she revealed dating publicly is harder than she ever imagined.
"Any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she explained. "I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing."
"It’s hard trying to casually date and then I’m photographed with someone but maybe I don’t even want to see this person again. That’s happened. I’ve been photographed with someone I’ve only hung out with twice," the bombshell, 31, explained. "Or if you’re seeing multiple people at the same time, it’s pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, 'I haven’t heard from you in two days, and [I see you out with someone else]?' That just made it complicated and it gave me a lot of anxiety. That part has been hard. "
"Otherwise, being single has been fun," added the star, who's also been linked to Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo.
After her divorce, the mom-of-one admitted she wasn't looking for anything serious, but even if she did hit if off with someone, a real relationship hasn't materialized because usually, it "got out there too fast, and the pressure of it all became so heightened."
Overall, the My Body author has no regrets over ending her marriage, confessing on an episode of her "High Low" podcast that she doesn't see divorce as "a sad thing."
"I love a divorce story. Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, 'Good for you,'" shared Ratajkowski. "I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce," she added. "I don’t think that’s a good way to live."