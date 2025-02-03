August Keen Reveals Why Ex Jenelle Evans Really Called the Cops on Him in Aggressive Confrontation

While Miranda denied those allegations to OK! , he now explained more of the situation , including why Evans really called the cops on him.

Miranda shared Evans said she was not okay because she’d been in the room all day waiting for him. He informed her it was his birthday weekend and she decided to leave him for his friends.

“I told her I would leave her purse at the front desk, but, naturally, I was worried about her also, so I asked her to come to the car and grab it,” he explained. “When I saw her, she did not look good at all.”

After he had left the party they were at where she accused him of attacking her, Miranda went back to Vegas. Evans was still at the hotel in California and wanted her bag , so he ended up returning to give it to her.

Miranda claimed she was angry at being woken up and continued to insist she didn’t call the cops . The police ended up leaving, but then her phone started ringing and it was them calling her.

“I said, ‘Well, the cops are out there and I need to make sure my car is okay,'" he shared. “‘What if something happened to my car? Jenelle, tell me now, did you call the cops?’”

Thirty minutes later, he heard a banging at the door, and it was the police. He asked her if she had called the cops, which she denied.

“I went in my trunk to double-check for things and noticed she left her makeup bag,” he continued. “At that point, I felt bad and wanted to make sure she was okay, so I went to the room.” While inside, Miranda explained he was affectionate with her and tried to calm her down . He insisted she needed to “stop doing this to herself” and that she was “killing herself.” He also told her he loved her and she fell asleep.

“She answered,” he added, “and the cops came. They checked her and left. I was so pissed I had to just sleep in the living room of the hotel room.”

The next morning when Miranda awoke, his phone was “blowing up” from different people claiming he punched her.

Miranda, who claimed he was in shock and felt attacked, went on to reveal what Evans did to get the authorities to come.

"She knew that the cops wouldn't have come for her purse, which is why she mentioned abuse,” he shared. “California is a zero policy state on domestic violence. The state pursues action even if you don't. So I would have been arrested and the cops came to the hotel room where me and Jenelle were at, they could have arrested me on the spot. They didn't, though, as they checked her out and said she was good and left.” While he let her in his car to return home begrudgingly — telling her not to say a word to him — things continued to go south, as they got into an argument. She also was trying to “escalate the situation” by filming him, which led to Miranda filming her the “whole ride home.”

“She called the lawyer and started accusing me of things and I was talking behind her trying to tell the lawyer my side,” he revealed. “But she plays a great victim card and so I just stopped talking and I had my second phone filming us for my own safety because it was obvious she wanted to fight and set me up more.”