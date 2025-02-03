'Monster' Jenelle Evans Under Fire: August Keen Reveals Why He Took Out Restraining Order Against the 'Teen Mom' Star: No One 'Deserves to Be Abused'
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ relationship with Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen, took a shocking turn as he’s filed a restraining order against her — and he spoke exclusively to OK! about what led him to get to this point.
As OK! previously reported, Evans filed for separation from her husband, David Eason, in February 2024. Relatively soon after, speculation swirled that she was dating Miranda, who was her manager. While she denied the relationship at times — and denied he was managing her career — Miranda claimed they had been friends “for years.”
While there was drama throughout their time together, X account @_Anonhater_ shared messages from Miranda on February 2 confirming he had to take legal action against Evans. Confirming the aforementioned restraining order, alleged DM’s from Miranda were also shared. “I have been quiet to protect the kids but she has left me no choice,” Miranda said. “I’ve had a restraining order on her since January 20 for false allegations and reports, and also her hacking into my phone and wiping it completely and consoling me acting like a hacker did it.”
Evans’ ex goes on to call her a “manipulative sociopath, psychotic and [a] true narcissist," adding the “video was the last straw.”
The clip Miranda is referring to is a YouTube vlog Evans uploaded on February 2, entitled a “Life Update 2025,” which she claimed was an “emergency video.” In the footage, the reality starlet finally admitted she and August had been “talking romantically” but two months in, she asked if his ex still lived with him. According to her, he admitted she did, but she still “trusted” Miranda. She went on to allege he “loved bombed” her, hyping her up with plans to buy a house together, build an empire together and be an “unstoppable couple.” Not everything was rosy, though, as Evans went on to explain things started to take a “turn for the worse” when they started drinking together. During one of those incidents, the mother-of-three alleged he hit her in her face with an “open palm” and knocked her glasses off of her.
In the midst of the video being shared, Miranda took to TikTok to write, “Jenelle you’re no longer going to abuse men and get away with it any longer. You're a monster and you’re too cocky with your destruction. I kept quiet for the kids but you have taken your lies too FAR!”
OK! exclusively spoke to Miranda on February 3 about the ordeal.
"When someone behaves dangerously, regardless of who it may be, we all have the right to protect ourselves and those around us,” he shared of the restraining order he took out against Evans.
He went on to note it’s “unfortunate” when it involves someone you’re close to. “False allegations and threats of any type are never okay,” he added, “and neither is the pursuit of destruction or the intent to damage someone's character and reputation maliciously and spitefully.” Miranda detailed no one should ever feel guilty for leaving an “abusive and toxic situation or relationship.”
“Abusers will go as far as whatever you allow,” he elaborated. The media mogul went on to share he tried to keep quiet for the sake of Evans’ children, but he reached his breaking point over the past two weeks.
“Since January 17, Jenelle has been desperately trying to ruin my career, my name, my character, my reputation and take away my freedom,” he stated. “I filed for a restraining order on January 20, and she continued to embark on a campaign of slander, hate and ridiculous accusations.” Miranda went on to note no one “deserves to be abused physically, mentally, emotionally and verbally.”
“It's time we stop normalizing toxicity and thinking it's just the way things are,” he concluded. “I wish Jenelle change and growth and for her own sake, to pursue these things instead of pursuing a hate campaign against me and others."