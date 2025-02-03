'Monster' Jenelle Evans Under Fire: August Keen Reveals Why He Took Out Restraining Order Against the 'Teen Mom' Star: No One 'Deserves to Be Abused'

In the midst of the video being shared, Miranda took to TikTok to write, “Jenelle you’re no longer going to abuse men and get away with it any longer. You're a monster and you’re too cocky with your destruction. I kept quiet for the kids but you have taken your lies too FAR!”

OK! exclusively spoke to Miranda on February 3 about the ordeal.

"When someone behaves dangerously, regardless of who it may be, we all have the right to protect ourselves and those around us,” he shared of the restraining order he took out against Evans.

He went on to note it’s “unfortunate” when it involves someone you’re close to. “False allegations and threats of any type are never okay,” he added, “and neither is the pursuit of destruction or the intent to damage someone's character and reputation maliciously and spitefully.” Miranda detailed no one should ever feel guilty for leaving an “abusive and toxic situation or relationship.”