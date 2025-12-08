'Hottie' Austin Butler Shocks Fans as His Bulge Peeks Through in Resurfaced Video: 'My Eyes Went Straight There'

Article continues below advertisement

Between looks, talent and charm, Austin Butler has the whole package — and this time, it’s literal. The famed actor started his week by going viral for an unexpected reason, as a screenshot from one of Butler's past Caught Stealing promotional interviews resurfaced online and left the internet flustered. While he had been discussing the thrilling crime movie, which hit theaters in August, fans quickly zeroed in on what appeared to be a noticeable bulge in his pants.

Source: @MENin4K/X A video from August showcasing Austin Butler's bulge resurfaced online.

The brief moment, which had previously flown under the radar, is now gaining fresh attention after an admirer called him out via X. "My eyes went straight there… oh Austin Butler," the social media user gushed alongside the clip, unable to look away from just below the Elvis star's belt. And naturally, other fans had thoughts.

Austin Butler's Viral Bulge Makes Fans Drool

Source: @MENin4K/X Fans drooled over 'hottie' Austin Butler.

"Mine too — and my question is, where has he been hiding this big meat?" a fan quipped in response, as another agreed: "All our eyes went straight there." "No kiddin’ man, lol. Talk about a definitive PACKAGE on that ultrahottie, lmao. Luckily for him, he's also a d--- good actor as well," a third fan noted, as someone else confessed, "Wait, I didn’t know he’s got game." While Butler hasn't addressed the renewed praise of his manhood, the A-list star — who’s in the middle of a massive career run thanks to Dune: Part Two, The Bikeriders and his upcoming projects — is no stranger to making the internet drool.

Austin Butler's 'Caught Stealing' Film Finally Gains Attention

Source: MEGA Austin Butler starred alongside Zoe Kravitz in 'Caught Stealing.'

Butler's package may have sent fans into a frenzy, but his Caught Stealing performance also has people talking. The film — directed by Darren Aronofsky — features a star-studded cast alongside Butler, including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Regina King and more. While its Labor Day weekend release was initially reported as a box office flop due to failure to earn back its mid-sized budget, Caught Stealing is finally earning the success it deserves on streaming services like HBO Max and Netflix.

Source: MEGA Austin Butler's film 'Caught Stealing' found success on streaming services.