or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Austin Butler
OK LogoNEWS

'Hottie' Austin Butler Shocks Fans as His Bulge Peeks Through in Resurfaced Video: 'My Eyes Went Straight There'

Photo of Austin Butler.
Source: MEGA

Fans can't keep their eyes off of Austin Butler's package.

Profile Image

Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Between looks, talent and charm, Austin Butler has the whole package — and this time, it’s literal.

The famed actor started his week by going viral for an unexpected reason, as a screenshot from one of Butler's past Caught Stealing promotional interviews resurfaced online and left the internet flustered.

While he had been discussing the thrilling crime movie, which hit theaters in August, fans quickly zeroed in on what appeared to be a noticeable bulge in his pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of A video from August showcasing Austin Butler's bulge resurfaced online.
Source: @MENin4K/X

A video from August showcasing Austin Butler's bulge resurfaced online.

The brief moment, which had previously flown under the radar, is now gaining fresh attention after an admirer called him out via X.

"My eyes went straight there… oh Austin Butler," the social media user gushed alongside the clip, unable to look away from just below the Elvis star's belt.

And naturally, other fans had thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Butler's Viral Bulge Makes Fans Drool

Image of Fans drooled over 'hottie' Austin Butler.
Source: @MENin4K/X

Fans drooled over 'hottie' Austin Butler.

"Mine too — and my question is, where has he been hiding this big meat?" a fan quipped in response, as another agreed: "All our eyes went straight there."

"No kiddin’ man, lol. Talk about a definitive PACKAGE on that ultrahottie, lmao. Luckily for him, he's also a d--- good actor as well," a third fan noted, as someone else confessed, "Wait, I didn’t know he’s got game."

While Butler hasn't addressed the renewed praise of his manhood, the A-list star — who’s in the middle of a massive career run thanks to Dune: Part Two, The Bikeriders and his upcoming projects — is no stranger to making the internet drool.

MORE ON:
Austin Butler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Austin Butler's 'Caught Stealing' Film Finally Gains Attention

Image of Austin Butler starred alongside Zoe Kravitz in 'Caught Stealing.'
Source: MEGA

Austin Butler starred alongside Zoe Kravitz in 'Caught Stealing.'

Butler's package may have sent fans into a frenzy, but his Caught Stealing performance also has people talking.

The film — directed by Darren Aronofsky — features a star-studded cast alongside Butler, including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Regina King and more.

While its Labor Day weekend release was initially reported as a box office flop due to failure to earn back its mid-sized budget, Caught Stealing is finally earning the success it deserves on streaming services like HBO Max and Netflix.

Image of Austin Butler's film 'Caught Stealing' found success on streaming services.
Source: MEGA

Austin Butler's film 'Caught Stealing' found success on streaming services.

As of Monday, December 8, the film, set in 1998, ranked third on HBO Max's Top 10 movies in the world— three months after the movie premiered in theaters.

Caught Stealing was nestled in the Top 10 list after The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Family McMullen. It was ranked above The Polar Express, Life, Until Dawn, Elf, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, The Phoenician Scheme and On Swift Horses, per Screen Rant.

While the project isn't available for U.S.-based fans on HBO Max, it was released in America via Netflix at the end of November and at one point had been trending as No. 4 on the app's Top 10 list.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.