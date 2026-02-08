Authorities Spotted Searching Septic Tank Behind Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House in Latest Update

Article continues below advertisement

Cops are continuously investigating the vanishing of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy. In a new update, authorities were seen exploring the septic tank behind her house in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 8. According to drone footage, three officers were spotted putting a long pole down a manhole behind the home.

Article continues below advertisement

Cops Looked Around Nancy Guthrie's Home for Clues

FOX FLIGHT TEAM’S drone captured authorities using a pole to probe a manhole located behind NANCY GUTHRIE’s home - pic.twitter.com/SWgToHVYms — Sarah Rumpf Whitten (@s_rumpfwhitten) February 8, 2026 Source: @s_rumpfwhitten/X Cops are searching the septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home as they continue to investigate her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department also revealed that there are still no suspects related to the case. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day. Her daughter Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last ones to be with her the evening prior. "The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called," the Sheriff's department said on X Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Said There Are No Suspects Yet

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

The people who have claimed to abduct Nancy reportedly sent a ransom note to several news outlets, asking for $6 million in bitcoin by Monday at 5 p.m. Savannah, 54, Annie and their brother Camron, pleaded with the alleged kidnappers in a heartfelt video on February 7. “We received your message and we understand,” the Today show host said on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2026 Source: @PimaSheriff/X The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared an update on the investigation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Begged for Their Mom's Safe Return

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie told the kidnappers she is ready to pay a ransom.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, adding that Nancy's return is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay.” Savannah and her siblings released a different plea on February 4, begging the alleged anonymous perpetrators to bring their mom home safely. “Our mom is our heart and our home,” the NBC anchor teared up. “She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie told the kidnappers that she is ready to pay a ransom.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie is 84 and suffers from health issues.