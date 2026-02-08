or
Authorities Spotted Searching Septic Tank Behind Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House in Latest Update

Cops are searching the septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home as they continue to investigate her disappearance.

Feb. 8 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Cops are continuously investigating the vanishing of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy. In a new update, authorities were seen exploring the septic tank behind her house in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday, February 8.

According to drone footage, three officers were spotted putting a long pole down a manhole behind the home.

Cops Looked Around Nancy Guthrie's Home for Clues

The Pima County Sheriff's Department also revealed that there are still no suspects related to the case. Nancy, 84, was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day.

Her daughter Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were the last ones to be with her the evening prior.

"The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called," the Sheriff's department said on X Sunday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Said There Are No Suspects Yet

Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

The people who have claimed to abduct Nancy reportedly sent a ransom note to several news outlets, asking for $6 million in bitcoin by Monday at 5 p.m.

Savannah, 54, Annie and their brother Camron, pleaded with the alleged kidnappers in a heartfelt video on February 7.

“We received your message and we understand,” the Today show host said on Instagram.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared an update on the investigation.

Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Begged for Their Mom's Safe Return

Savannah Guthrie told the kidnappers she is ready to pay a ransom.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, adding that Nancy's return is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay.”

Savannah and her siblings released a different plea on February 4, begging the alleged anonymous perpetrators to bring their mom home safely.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” the NBC anchor teared up. “She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.”

Nancy Guthrie is 84 and suffers from health issues.

She also asked for proof of life to ensure her mother is still breathing, adding she's "ready to talk."

Annie's Tucson home was also searched late on February 7, according to Daily Mail.

Former cop Paul Mauro shared his expert insight recently on Nancy's vanishing, saying the kidnapper's "elusive" communication with the Guthries is a tactic "because you know you’re going to be asked for proof of life that you can’t provide,” he told Fox News.

"I feel like they’ve been playing games with the details in the house and all of that," he went on, adding the situation could "all be a hoax.”

