OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
TRUE CRIME NEWS

Ex-Detective Says Kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Could 'All Be a Hoax' as Nancy Remains Missing

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A former police officer gave his thoughts on Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy's vanishing and alleged kidnapping.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 8 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Former New York Police Department detective Paul Mauro shared his expert insight into the mysterious alleged kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom, Nancy.

Paul gave his two cents on February 7 during an appearance on Fox News, shortly after the Today show host, 54, and her siblings pleaded with the alleged abductors in a heartbreaking video.

Source: @AmericaNewsroom/X
The Kidnappers Are 'Playing Games'

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1 from her Tucson home.

Paul explained why Nancy's kidnappers are acting cagey in their correspondence with Savannah and her family.

“Well, you’re elusive on the communications because you know you’re going to be asked for proof of life that you can’t provide,” he told The Big Weekend Show co-hosts Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren.

"I feel like they’ve been playing games with the details in the house and all of that," Paul went on, adding the situation could "all be a hoax.”

Savannah Guthrie Shared a Heartbreaking Message to Her Mother's Alleged Captors

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings posted a heartbreaking video in which they begged for their mother's safe return.

Paul noted that the suspected abductors "probably planned for the idea that they could provide proof of life, and now they find themselves in a spot where, we can’t. And so what do we do? Now we gotta bargain for something else. We gotta bargain to give back something else."

"That’s my read with the limited facts we have, hoping against hope I’m wrong," he stated.

On Saturday evening, Savannah, her brother, Camron, and sister, Annie, shared a sad video where they spoke to the alleged kidnappers directly.

Savannah Guthrie

image of savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

The 'Today' show anchor's mom was reported missing after not showing up for church services last week.

"We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," the journalist said while choking up.

Nancy was last seen near her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church services.

Authorities also searched Annie and husband Tommaso Cioni’s Tucson abode late on February 7, according to Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Says a Suspect Is Close to Being Identified

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Donald Trump previously offered to help Savannah Guthrie and her family.

Police were seen taking photographs, and an agent was spotted carrying a silver briefcase into the house.

On February 6, President Donald Trump claimed investigators are very close to identifying a suspect in the case. When a reporter asked him aboard Air Force One if a culprit had been found, the politician, 79, said: “Yeah. Could be definitive."

"We could have some answers coming up fairly soon," he went on, noting there are "very strong" clues about Nancy's disappearance that cops are looking into.

