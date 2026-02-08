Ex-Detective Says Kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's Mom Could 'All Be a Hoax' as Nancy Remains Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Former New York Police Department detective Paul Mauro shared his expert insight into the mysterious alleged kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom, Nancy. Paul gave his two cents on February 7 during an appearance on Fox News, shortly after the Today show host, 54, and her siblings pleaded with the alleged abductors in a heartbreaking video.

🚨NANCY GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION: Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro breaks down why the FBI is crucial in the search.@DanaPerino | @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/iqGpOHy8iw — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) February 5, 2026 Source: @AmericaNewsroom/X

The Kidnappers Are 'Playing Games'

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1 from her Tucson home.

Paul explained why Nancy's kidnappers are acting cagey in their correspondence with Savannah and her family. “Well, you’re elusive on the communications because you know you’re going to be asked for proof of life that you can’t provide,” he told The Big Weekend Show co-hosts Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren. "I feel like they’ve been playing games with the details in the house and all of that," Paul went on, adding the situation could "all be a hoax.”

Savannah Guthrie Shared a Heartbreaking Message to Her Mother's Alleged Captors

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her siblings posted a heartbreaking video in which they begged for their mother's safe return.

Paul noted that the suspected abductors "probably planned for the idea that they could provide proof of life, and now they find themselves in a spot where, we can’t. And so what do we do? Now we gotta bargain for something else. We gotta bargain to give back something else." "That’s my read with the limited facts we have, hoping against hope I’m wrong," he stated. On Saturday evening, Savannah, her brother, Camron, and sister, Annie, shared a sad video where they spoke to the alleged kidnappers directly.

Source: MEGA The 'Today' show anchor's mom was reported missing after not showing up for church services last week.

"We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," the journalist said while choking up. Nancy was last seen near her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church services. Authorities also searched Annie and husband Tommaso Cioni’s Tucson abode late on February 7, according to Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Says a Suspect Is Close to Being Identified

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Donald Trump previously offered to help Savannah Guthrie and her family.