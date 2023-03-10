Avery Singer Spills On What Girls' Trip She Would Plan For Mom Ramona & Former 'RHONY' Costars As She Launches Bachelorette Concierge Service 'Bach Boss'

"We made a Google spreadsheet with all of the pricing," Avery spilled. "But then Jolie made a joke like, 'Should we make this a biz?' It was one of those passing comments. Once we said the idea out loud, the next week we had an LLC and it all started taking off from there."

For the longtime best friends, being able to create something with someone they trust has been a saving grace. "It's so nice to have a partner where we can celebrate our wins together, and if I panic, she's got me and vice versa," the former Bravo star noted. "It's so rare to have two women who support each other. We always want to bring up other female founded small businesses —it's super important to us."