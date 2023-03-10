Avery Singer Spills On What Girls' Trip She Would Plan For Mom Ramona & Former 'RHONY' Costars As She Launches Bachelorette Concierge Service 'Bach Boss'
Avery Singer knows she could plan the perfect ultimate girls' trip for her mom, Ramona Singer, and her former Real Housewives of New York City cast members.
With the launch of her new bachelorette concierge service, "Bach Boss," the reality star offspring and her best friend and business partner, Jolie Lauren Golub, are the go-to experts for all of your pre-wedding getaway needs.
Avery and Jolie spoke exclusively with OK! at the Bach Boss kick-off party at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC to dish on coming together to create their new venture, what inspired the company and how they would plan a classic Housewives vacation.
"I think Avery and I both have always had a total love for travel and planning," Jolie explained. "We were in the midst of planning our friend's bachelorette party and we looked at each other and we're like, 'Oh my God, why are we so good at this?'"
"We made a Google spreadsheet with all of the pricing," Avery spilled. "But then Jolie made a joke like, 'Should we make this a biz?' It was one of those passing comments. Once we said the idea out loud, the next week we had an LLC and it all started taking off from there."
For the longtime best friends, being able to create something with someone they trust has been a saving grace. "It's so nice to have a partner where we can celebrate our wins together, and if I panic, she's got me and vice versa," the former Bravo star noted. "It's so rare to have two women who support each other. We always want to bring up other female founded small businesses —it's super important to us."
When asked where she would send her reality star mama and her former RHONY castmates, Avery has a few ideas in mind. "Such a loaded question," she laughed.
"We would probably say Miami at this point. The bougier, the better for them," Jolie said before Avery chimed in, adding, "I understand where you're going with this — I would probably think maybe St. Barts or Aspen. A hybrid of relax but also party."