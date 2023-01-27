Ramona Singer Loves 'Being Able To Control My Own Narrative' After Leaving 'RHONY': 'I'm Happier Now'

After leaving The Real Housewives of New York in 2022, Ramona Singer is soaking up this time in her life.

"I'm happier now and actually I'm calmer," the 66-year-old said in a new interview, adding that she loves being able to "control my own narrative" now that she's not on reality TV . "I don't miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

The Bravo alum explained why she's onto bigger and better things . "I'm 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life," she stated. "It's time for me just to enjoy myself. And doing the show is not easy. I mean, people think it's easy. Very stressful, very stressful."

Though Singer was known to stir the pot, she insisted she's different when the cameras aren't rolling.

"They didn't tell me what to do, I just knew how to create [drama]," she shared. "'Was that the real me? Not really. Was it me on steroids? Absolutely."