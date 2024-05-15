'It's So Dumb': Avril Lavigne Denounces 'Funny' Body Double Conspiracy Theory

On the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the “ Call Her Daddy ” podcast, Avril Lavigne , 39, discussed ongoing speculation she has a body double with host Alex Cooper .

“It’s just funny to me,” she explained about the claims she died in 2003 and was replaced with a woman named Melissa Vandella. “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my God, you look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then, other people are like, you know, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”

“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?” Lavigne added of the theory, which stemmed from early 2000s internet forums. “I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s, like, negative or anything, like, creepy.”