'It's So Dumb': Avril Lavigne Denounces 'Funny' Body Double Conspiracy Theory
The motherf------ pop princess won’t let conspiracy theorists get her down!
On the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Avril Lavigne, 39, discussed ongoing speculation she has a body double with host Alex Cooper.
“It’s just funny to me,” she explained about the claims she died in 2003 and was replaced with a woman named Melissa Vandella. “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my God, you look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then, other people are like, you know, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”
“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?” Lavigne added of the theory, which stemmed from early 2000s internet forums. “I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s, like, negative or anything, like, creepy.”
“Obviously, I am me, it’s so dumb,” she added.
Though the alleged story started popping up on the internet two decades ago, in 2017, it had a resurgence on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The popular social media thread claimed to have signs Lavigne was replaced. The user said they had “evidence,” which included a 2004 photoshoot for her album Under My Skin, where the name “Melissa” appears to be written on her hand.
Lavigne’s appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast was not the first time she addressed the far-fetched rumors.
In 2014, while on a Brazilian TV show, the theories were brought up, to which Lavigne replied, “Well, I’m here, and I’m here in Brazil.”
Then, in 2022, the “Complicated” songstress dove deeper into the claims in a profile for Galore Magazine.
“Doesn’t everyone constantly say that I literally look the same as I always have?” she noted at the time. “It’s funny because everyone says I look the same, but then there’s that. That doesn’t make any sense. Also, how random? When people bring it up — and it’s been brought up to me for, like, years — that there’s this conspiracy theory that I’m not me or something? I’m a clone? … I don’t know, it’s just the weirdest rumor.”
As OK! previously reported, Lavigne last made headlines after her three-month romance with Tyga came crashing down.
According to a source, “They had a lot of fun and laughs together but it ran out of steam. It was a mutual decision to go their separate ways.”
The couple was first romantically linked in February 2023, only weeks after Lavigne broke off her engagement to Mod Sun.
“[Her and Tyga] never put a label on it, and Avril is way too flighty right now to even think about getting serious with anyone,” the insider spilled. “They have a ton of respect for each other as artists and will stay friends.”