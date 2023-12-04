12 of Hollywood's Juiciest and Interesting Conspiracy Theories

In 2005, the conspiracy theory about Avril Lavigne being cloned after her alleged death started lurking on the internet. According to reports, the "Sk8r Boi" singer has been using a body double named Melissa after the real Avril died between the release of her albums Let Go and Under My Skin in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

Some of the alleged "evidence" included how Lavigne and Melissa's fashion choices differed, in addition some clues in her songs.

She addressed it in an interview with EW and called the theory a "dumb internet rumor."

"[I'm] flabbergasted that people bought into it. Isn't that so weird?" she said. "It's so dumb. And I look the exact same. On one hand, everyone is like, 'Oh my god, you look the same,' and on the other hand people are like, 'Oh my god, she died.'"