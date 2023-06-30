Avril Lavigne and Tyga's Romance 'Ran Out of Steam' as She's 'Way Too Flighty' to Settle Down: Source
So much for Avril Lavigne and Tyga's happy ending. After four months together, the stars decided to end their romance — but an insider insisted there's no hard feelings.
“They had a lot of fun and laughs together but it ran out of steam,” the source explained. “It was a mutual decision to go their separate ways.”
Though the pair seemed to be smitten with each other and didn't shy away from expressing PDA, the insider noted the fling was more of a "rebound" for the Canadian crooner, 38, whose split from fiancé Mod Sun wasn't even publicly known before she hit the town with Tyga, 33.
“[Her and Tyga] never put a label on it, and Avril is way too flighty right now to even think about getting serious with anyone,” the insider shared. “They have a ton of respect for each other as artists and will stay friends.”
News of Lavigne and Mod Sun's breakup came in February, though it appeared things weren't mutual, with a separate source claiming the musician, 36, was "blindsided" when he was dumped.
"They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him," his rep stated at the time.
The rocker then addressed the drama himself via social media.
“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”
However, another insider countered his narrative, declaring the pair had been "estranged" for a few months.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," the source stated of their broken engagement.
Though Avril's now single, a source told TMZ Mod Sun isn't interested in trying to rekindle things.
Star shared the details of Lavigne and Tyga's split.