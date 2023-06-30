Avril Lavigne and Tyga's Romance 'Ran Out of Steam' as She's 'Way Too Flighty' to Settle Down: Source

Though the pair seemed to be smitten with each other and didn't shy away from expressing PDA, the insider noted the fling was more of a "rebound" for the Canadian crooner, 38, whose split from fiancé Mod Sun wasn't even publicly known before she hit the town with Tyga, 33.

“[Her and Tyga] never put a label on it, and Avril is way too flighty right now to even think about getting serious with anyone,” the insider shared. “They have a ton of respect for each other as artists and will stay friends.”