Awkward Clip Resurfaces: Did Donald Trump's Past Comments Foreshadow His Strained Marriage to Melania?

split photo of Donald Trump & Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA; The Ellen Show/Youtube

A resurfaced interview showed Donald Trump acting awkward about marrying Melania.

Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump appeared visibly uncomfortable discussing his engagement to Melania Trump during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2004 — and viewers are noticing it again.

As a clip from the past makes its rounds on social media, many are questioning whether Donald’s awkward comments about marriage hinted at the alleged distance in their relationship today.

image of An old 'Ellen' clip of Donald Trump discussing Melania resurfaced online.
Source: The Ellen Show/Youtube

An old 'Ellen' clip of Donald Trump discussing Melania resurfaced online.

At the time, the president was busy promoting a new season of The Apprentice, and politics were far from his mind. When Ellen DeGeneres asked about his engagement, the usually self-assured businessman hesitated, saying, “I think it’s going to work.”

He then looked at Melania, seeking her approval: “Do you think it’ll work?”

He followed up with, “I think so. I think it’s going to work.”

image of Donald Trump appeared awkward and uncertain about his engagement.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared awkward and uncertain about his engagement.

In contrast, Melania exuded confidence, showcasing her large engagement ring while joking about Donald’s reluctance to take out the trash. She appeared far more comfortable discussing their future than her groom-to-be.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the archival footage for The Irish Star. She pointed out that Donald seemed “keen to keep away from any Hollywood gush or soppiness.” Rigid in his sitting posture, his hands clasped, Donald adopted what Judi referred to as his “presidential squat,” a protective stance appearing to shield himself even from daytime television.

image of Melania Trump seemed more confident and relaxed during the interview.
Source: The Ellen Show/Youtube

Melania Trump seemed more confident and relaxed during the interview.

Judi interpreted Donald’s demeanor as discomfort when it came to revealing details about his private life, especially concerning his third marriage.

However, when Melania spoke, Donald’s demeanor softened. “The look of love” appeared when he turned toward her, and he even engaged in some finger-tapping that resembled applause. Interestingly, Melania initiated physical contact by patting Donald’s thigh, which Judi noted seemed to showcase a degree of control over him.

Fast forward two decades to Donald’s second presidential term. The dynamics have shifted; Melania’s public presence is noticeably minimal, with her demeanor described as “stiff” at recent events. At Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve 2026, online commentators remarked on the “forced” smiles from the first lady, marking a stark contrast to her earlier, more relaxed self.

image of Fans now see the moment as possible foreshadowing of marital distance.
Source: MEGA

Fans now see the moment as possible foreshadowing of marital distance.

There is currently no confirmation of any separation, though.

Donald and Melania tied the knot on January 22, 2005, at Bethesda-by-the-Sea church in Palm Beach, with a reception following at Mar-a-Lago. They have endured multiple presidencies and scandals together, yet the Ellen clip offers a glimpse into their marriage that feels more like a negotiation than a fairytale.

