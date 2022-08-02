Off The Market!'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Engaged To Grant Troutt After Just 8 Months Of Dating: Get To Know Her Man!
She said yes! Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett announced on Monday, August 1 that she and beau Grant Trout, both 26, are headed down the aisle.
"7.31.22. You were worth the wait," she captioned a set of beachy photos that showed off her new bling.
The reality star has kept a low profile since she competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, where she left on her own accord after finding out he had been intimate with Hannah Ann Sluss. They then reunited only to break up a few days after.
She went public with Dallas-based Troutt this past May, revealing they started dating five months prior.
Scroll down to learn more about the star's soon-to-be husband!
He plays basketball
Just like his other half, Troutt loves to shoot hoops and was recruited on a full scholarship to do so at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before an injury ended his athletic career.
He's religious
Another thing the duo have in common is their faith. In an Instagram post from 2020, he explained how turning to prayer brought him out of a dark place. "I've been through some pretty high highs, and also some pretty low lows... and what I've learned is that the only thing that is ever gonna satisfy my heart is Jesus," he wrote. "He found me lost in my dirt and pulled me out."
His Instagram bio also contains the phrase, "Changed forever by Jesus."
He and Prewett were both jittery when they first met
When the brunette beauty introduced her man with an Instagram post, she shared some sweet details from their first encounter, revealing he "forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous." She also said they "barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions."
He's a business wiz
It seems Troutt inherited his billionaire father Kenny Troutt's business savvy brain, as he worked as a financial analyst at an investment firm. However, PEOPLE reports he's now a "speaker and minister to athletes and churches."
He planned the perfect proposal
"Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," Prewett revealed, insisting her new jewelry is the "ring of my dreams!"