'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Serene Russell and Brendan Morais Are Dating: Cute Photos!
Make way for a new Bachelor Nation couple, as former Bachelor in Paradise stars Serene Russell and Brendan Morais are officially an item.
In a delightful twist of fate, the lovebirds took to social media on March 19 to confirm their heartwarming relationship. Russell, 29, shared a carousel of enchanting moments — think kisses, hand-holding, and romantic dinner dates — showcasing their undeniable chemistry. Her caption, which included Morais' Instagram handle and a sweet white heart emoji, left fans buzzing with excitement!
Interestingly, the duo never crossed paths in the franchise until now. Morais, 35, first appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette back in 2020. After falling short of securing that coveted final rose, he later made waves on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Meanwhile, Russell faced her own heartbreak when she was eliminated before hometown dates on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in 2022, only to return stronger during Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
The reaction from Bachelor Nation has been nothing short of overwhelming, with supporters flocking to the comments section. "So happy for you Serene!!" gushed franchise host Jesse Palmer.
Fellow alum Abigail Heringer chimed in with, "Happy looks good on ya."
Even BiP star Ivan Hall joined in, stating, "My people."
This sweet romance comes after a series of ups and downs in both Russell and Morais’ love lives. Russell previously got engaged to fellow Bachelor Season 8 alum Brandon Jones only to split less than a year later. The ex-couple released a heartfelt joint statement in May 2023 announcing this, calling it “immensely hard to accept and painful.”
Speaking out for the first time during an October 2023 interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Russell opened up about their breakup, citing a viral video of Morais interacting with other women as "irreparable damage." The drama deepened when Russell received a DM from a girl who claimed Morais had been unfaithful.
Morais staunchly denied this, taking to Instagram with a statement saying, "To be transparent, before leaving for Texas, my partner and I made the difficult choice to go our separate ways... a video came to light that, while harmless, made my ex-partner upset."
As for Morais, he was previously linked to Pieper James following a contentious chapter on Bachelor in Paradise.
Just last month, James indirectly hinted at their breakup with a cheeky TikTok, declaring, “When they say ‘go to h---’ but I’m still recovering from the whiplash my last relationship caused me,” as she danced to her own beat of moving on.