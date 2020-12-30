Brendan Morais Is 'Still Sad' About Tayshia Adams Split—But Has No 'Regrets'... Sort Of

Even though Brendan Morais eliminated himself from Tayshia Adams‘ season of The Bachelorette, the Massachusetts native revealed if he wished things would have turned out differently.

“I feel confident in the decision I made, for sure, and staying true to myself and how I felt in the moment,” the 31-year-old — who told Adams, also 30, he wasn’t sure if he could propose at the end of the show — explained to Nick Viall on the December 29 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

“In hindsight, I definitely … I don’t regret anything,” he added. “But I’m still sad about it — absolutely still sad that that’s the way it played out.”

The roofing contractor dished that if he “had more time” with the brunette babe and “removed” her from “that bubble,” then maybe they could “really see how our lives meshed together.”

“[I] definitely felt like we could have dated and potentially more,” he shared. “But, you know, when you’re protecting yourself and when you don’t want to get hurt again, you do, you know, things that self-sabotage what could be an amazing thing. So, I definitely think it could’ve played out differently if a few things had changed.”

Despite Adams being off the market — she is happily engaged to Zac Clark — Morais still thinks about their time together, and maybe has just one regret after all. “I have certain regrets as far as if I opened up a little bit more and I allowed that beautiful love story to kinda come to fruition where … No question about it, I self-sabotaged the situation,” he confessed. “And, you know, coming off I’ve been divorced for three years now or so, and it was a really, really hard time for me. And it was definitely a lot of moments where I’m like, ‘Am I ever going to get married again? Am I ever going to, you know, fall in love again and give someone my heart?’”

But at the end of the day, Morais believes Clark and Adams were destined to meet — especially after watching their love story unfold right in front of his eyes. “Just knowing how in love Zac was with Tayshia and seeing the mutual love they had for each other, I’d say she would have chosen Zac anyway,” he said.

He continued, “But if I ended that whole journey where it was me and Tayshia knowing I had even one percent of doubt about the whole thing, you know, I probably couldn’t live with myself knowing that she may have missed out on the opportunity of falling madly in love with this guy who completely loves her in every way. So, for that, I’m grateful in how it played out and it was meant to be.”

However, if Clark, 36, and Adams don’t work out, Morais admitted he would “absolutely” date the California native if she were single. “100 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adams spent Christmas with her fiancé, and the two were spotted frolicking around New York City over the weekend. On December 29, Adams explained why she had been MIA from social media. “I kind of forgot about Instagram for a hot minute, which is so funny,” she said. “But I have just been so excited just to live life, and not going 100 miles an hour, slash living a double life and being in secret. But I have been so distracted by just being in the same house as Zac.”