'Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Says Getting To Serve As Co-Pilot On His Father's Last Flight Was 'Extremely Special': 'Pure Magic'

Even though Bachelor star Peter Weber has been flying forever, the one flight he will forever cherish is getting to serve as co-pilot to his father, Peter Weber Sr., before he retired.

"The biggest reason I made the jump from Delta to United is to have that chance," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "It was not a guarantee that I'd be on the same flight as him, but I had to at least try — I had only been at United for a couple of months."

Since Peter Sr. was retiring in April, there was only a short amount of time, and the reality star was nervous he would miss the window. "I was calling the training department, offering to go early if there was any last minute cancelations," he says. "Luckily, I was doing a trip to Denver, and I got a phone call that said you got the training class. Long story short, I knocked that out, and in the beginning of April, I got to fly his flight, but I was worried. I can't describe how special it was."