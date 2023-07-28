'Bachelor' Star Demi Burnett Reveals How She's Made It a 'Priority' to Show Her Authentic Self on Reality TV

Burnett also says the contestants should be more varied in shapes and sizes. "We need to address this whole discriminating against anyone who's like not a perfect score," she notes. "Even if we have a same s-- lead, are we going to have all skinny contestants again? All the same s--, but all skinny?"

When not advocating for others, Burnett is focused on her partnership with Loop earplugs — a product she says helped her tremendously with being able to focus when in crowded spaces. "You want to go out with your friends, you want to get together, but everywhere you go is so freaking crazy loud," she laughs. "I put them in and I no longer have this raging background music. It's like totally toned down, but I can still hear the people who are talking to me."