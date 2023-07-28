'Bachelor' Star Demi Burnett Reveals How She's Made It a 'Priority' to Show Her Authentic Self on Reality TV
Demi Burnett never allowed reality television to change who she is.
The 28-year-old shot to fame when starring on Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, but she's since found her voice in being vulnerable with the entire world about her struggles and triumphs.
Burnett chats exclusively with OK! about using her platform for good, how the Bachelor franchise can better evolve with the times and her partnership with Loop Earplugs.
"There's a thing in me that I've always had where I have a desire and loyalty to the truth," she says about presenting who she really is to the world. "It's very important to me to not be manipulative with how people perceive me. To me that's unrelatable and feels unfair."
"I've always really made it a priority to show exactly what I'm doing and not to have shame about it," the blonde beauty spills of showing her fans her life on social media. "I don't really ask anyone what they think of what I do."
After finding fame on the beloved reality franchise, Burnett notes how grateful she is for the show giving her a public voice to connect with others, but feels the series could do more to evolve with the times. "We need more autistic representation. I don't think we've had any out autistic people [on the show]," the Texas native — who was diagnosed with autism earlier this year — explains.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Burnett also says the contestants should be more varied in shapes and sizes. "We need to address this whole discriminating against anyone who's like not a perfect score," she notes. "Even if we have a same s-- lead, are we going to have all skinny contestants again? All the same s--, but all skinny?"
When not advocating for others, Burnett is focused on her partnership with Loop earplugs — a product she says helped her tremendously with being able to focus when in crowded spaces. "You want to go out with your friends, you want to get together, but everywhere you go is so freaking crazy loud," she laughs. "I put them in and I no longer have this raging background music. It's like totally toned down, but I can still hear the people who are talking to me."