Matt James Praises Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell for Her Amazing Cooking Skills: She's 'Opened My Palate'

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been together for a while, but one thing he's grateful for in their relationship is her cooking skills!

"Rachael could do her own cookbook. I would just be her sous chef. She's the real cook; I just helicopter. I'm trying everything and getting kicked out of the kitchen! In the future, I could see her putting together her own cookbook. She's got so many go-tos, and it's everything that I enjoy, whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner. If she puts it together, I think a lot of people would enjoy that!" the 31-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about the release of the “Potato Chip to Potato Dish with Matt James,” an exclusive cookbook kit featuring a limited-edition Lay’s Classic potato chip bag reimagined for Friendsgiving and an original Lay’s mashed potatoes developed by the reality star himself.