Matt James and Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell 'Keep Each Other Honest' and 'Communicate' About Their Future Goals

Matt James might have run a slew of marathons, but it doesn't mean his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, is interested in going down that same path. However, the two, who met during James' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021, support each other through it all.

"We just communicate. We have conversations where we're talking about what we want the future to look like and what our goals and aspirations are. We keep each other honest in that way. She'll be like, 'Hey, Matt, you said you were going to run today. It's 8:30 a.m. Get up.' The more you share, the more people can keep you accountable, so I think it's a really healthy thing even outside of running to have these conversations about what your goals are," the fitness guru, 32, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with RXBAR, which is introducing the AR tool to help you face the challenges that keep you from achieving your wellness goals with James' tested training techniques.