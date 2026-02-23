How Much Did Bad Bunny Get Paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Article continues below advertisement

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026, creating buzz in the entertainment world. However, many wonder about the financial implications of this high-profile performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Super Bowl halftime performers receive union scale payment, which amounts to approximately $1,000 per day. Although this fee seems modest compared to Bad Bunny's recent earnings, the exposure and subsequent boosts in streaming and sales can be significant.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Apple Music Performers receive union scale pay of about $1,000 per day.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny has enjoyed a remarkable decade, achieving crossover success in hip-hop. He has earned numerous accolades, appeared in major films, and even took on a role as a WWE wrestler. His latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, made history as the first Latin album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, making this year particularly pivotal for him.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m going to enjoy. I’m going to embrace the moment,” Bad Bunny stated in a September 2025 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden. “I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being among the highest-paid musicians of 2025, earning $66 million — with $40 million coming from his residency in Puerto Rico — Bad Bunny will not receive a lavish paycheck for the Super Bowl. The NFL does not pay artists but covers their expenses and production costs, which can range from $10 million to $20 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns also arise regarding dancer compensation. A 2022 investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that payment for dancers varies, with some classified as "volunteers." Those who were compensated earned $712 for show day and $45 per hour for rehearsals. After facing criticism, SAG-AFTRA met with producers to ensure that all dancers are paid for their work.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny brought out guests to his show.

Article continues below advertisement

The cultural significance of the Super Bowl halftime show cannot be ignored. Kendrick Lamar's performance last year attracted a record 133.5 million viewers, leading to a 91 percent increase in his U.S. streams. Usher also saw a 211 percent rise following his performance. Bad Bunny had looked forward to experiencing the cultural impact of the show.