Megyn Kelly Fumes Over Bad Bunny Playing Super Bowl: 'Middle Finger to MAGA'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner. On Tuesday, September 30, the political commentator shared her frustration that Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has been tapped for the 2026 performance.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country,” Kelly ranted. She went further, slamming the singer’s decision not to tour the country. “He hates the United States so much he won’t come here, because he’s worried about ICE raiding his concert,” the journalist vented.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly is angry about Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast host even mocked the NFL’s next potential choice. “I mean, who are we going to have next year? P. Diddy? I look forward to Sean "Diddy" Combs and his comeback tour,” she joked, referring to the rapper, who is currently behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Bunny, however, has been upfront about why he has stayed away from American stages. Earlier in September, he told i-D magazine that immigration raids factored into his decision. “Man, honestly, yes,” he admitted. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny explained he avoided the U.S. because of ICE raids.

Article continues below advertisement

He claimed that hosting his residency in Puerto Rico was just as powerful. “When we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S., people from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f------ ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” the 31-year-old rapper explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper said performing in Puerto Rico connects him to his culture.

Article continues below advertisement

For Bunny, performing on the island carries deep cultural meaning. “It feels a bit like… How do I say this? Innocence. An eternal innocence,” he described. “It has the joy and the party vibe of Un Verano Sin Ti, but this time the Puerto Rican-ness is more present than ever.” He continued, “The pride, the sense of homeland that unites generations. It’s always been something you see in my concerts, but in this concert, it is much more marked. There are kids who are 17, 18 — but also those who are 20, 30, 40, 60, there are elderly people. You see people dancing, laughing, singing.”

Article continues below advertisement

His comments come as immigration crackdowns have escalated under Donald Trump’s return to office. In June, protests erupted nationwide after ICE raids hit Latino neighborhoods and workplaces. Trump boasted on Truth Social that he had ordered “the single largest mass deportation programme in history,” calling on agencies to target major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump promised to block 'anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States' from entering the country.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve directed the entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort,” he wrote. He also promised to block “anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States” from entering the country.