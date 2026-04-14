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Bahamas 'Overboard' Case Intensifies as Husband of Missing Woman Is Released From Custody Despite Stepdaughter's Suspicions

composite photo of brian hooker and wife lyentte hooker
Source: 6abc Philadelphia/youtube; Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker walked free on April 13 following his arrest in connection with his wife's disappearance at sea in the Bahamas.

April 14 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

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The American man arrested in connection with his wife's disappearance in the Bahamas has been released from police custody.

Brian Hooker's attorney Terrel Butler told an outlet on Monday evening, April 13, that Bahamian authorities were unable to file charges against him before the 7:20 p.m. deadline, citing lack of evidence.

The Michigan boating enthusiast was held for four days after he told officials that his wife, Lynette Hooker, "fell overboard" from a small dinghy while traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay on Saturday night, April 4.

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Source: 6abc Philadelphia/youtube

Brian Hooker was released on Monday night.

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image of Police failed to file charges due to lack of evidence.
Source: 6abc Philadelphia/youtube

Police failed to file charges due to lack of evidence.

Brian, 59, claims 55-year-old Lynette fell into the water with the motorboat's keys in her pocket, which turned the engine off, and wind blew the couple apart.

In a chilling phone call with a friend made the day before his arrest on Wednesday, April 8, Brian said he threw a flotation cushion to Lynette after she went over, but couldn't see if she was able to get it.

"By the time I got the anchor set, I was probably a quarter to a half a mile away from her, and I decided that I had to go get help," he said, "But I could not get to the island, so I paddled."

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'Cascade of Failures'

image of Brian Hooker claims his wife fell from their small motorboat on the evening of Saturday, April 4.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker claims his wife fell from their small motorboat on the evening of Saturday, April 4.

The pair reportedly had drinks at the Abaco Inn before setting off to return to their yacht at around 7:30.

Brian described the incident as a "cascade of failures," telling his friend on the aforementioned call obtained by CBS that he's "never going to forgive [himself]."

"We stayed [at the bar] too long, we left too dark, all kinds of s---. No life jackets," he said, before admitting that he threw the anchor out too late.

"Can't really explain it, you know?" he added.

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Lynette Hooker's Daughter Questions Why Stepfather Wasn't Able to Save Mom

image of Lynette Hooker's daughter is doubtful of her stepfather's account.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Lynette Hooker's daughter is doubtful of her stepfather's account.

Meanwhile, Brian's stepdaughter has raised questions about his suspicious version of events.

On the same day he was detained, Karli Aylesworth described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky" in an interview with CBS Mornings.

Revealing there had been "a lot of fighting and drinking lately," Lynette's daughter admitted she was "questioning what actually went on on that dinghy."

"I have a hard time believing that she just fell off," she told another outlet of her suspicions. "Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up."

Brian Hooker Denies Any Wrongdoing

image of Brian Hooker denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

Brian's lawyer subsequently released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday.

"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said.

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