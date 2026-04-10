Bahamas Investigation Bombshell: Missing Mom Who 'Fell Overboard' Was Arrested for Giving Husband a Bloody Nose 10 Years Before Vanishing at Sea
April 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
The American woman who disappeared in Bahamian waters was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband a decade ago.
A police report unearthed by USA Today on Friday, April 10, detailed how Lynette and Brian Hooker got into a drunken argument at their Michigan home in 2015 that allegedly turned physical.
They each accused the other of assault, but only Brian, 59, was visibly injured with a bloody nose, so Lynette, 55, was taken into custody and spent a night in jail.
The news of Lynette's arrest comes after it was announced that Brian had been detained by police in the Bahamas on Wednesday evening, April 8.
While he has yet to be charged with a crime, Advardo Dames, assistant commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police, told Reuters on Wednesday that Brian is "a suspect" in his wife's disappearance.
According to police, Brian said Lynette "fell overboard" from their small dinghy with its keys on Saturday night, April 4, causing the motor to turn off and leaving him to paddle back to shore where he alerted authorities early the next morning.
On Wednesday morning, Brian reportedly wrote on Facebook that he is "heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas."
"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he wrote. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."
But his stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, has been expressing doubts about what happened on the dinghy in interviews with the media since his arrest.
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Lynette Hooker's Daughter Questions Why Stepfather Wasn't Able to Save Mom
"I have a hard time believing that she just fell off," she told WOOD TV8 in a story released on Wednesday. "Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up."
"The longer it’s been, the more doubt I have," Karli added.
In separate interview with CBS Mornings on the same day, she described the couple's relationship as "rocky," sharing it had recently devolved into "a lot of fighting and drinking."
However, Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shut down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday.
"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said, per NBC News.