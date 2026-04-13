or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Crime
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Missing Mom's Husband in 'Fragile State' as Police Weigh Murder Charge

photo of brian and lynette hooker
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Lynette Hooker has been missing since April 4.

April 13 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The husband of a woman who vanished in Bahamian waters is struggling in custody as he faces a possible murder charge, according to his lawyer.

Brian Hooker, 59 — who was arrested last week in connection with his wife, Lynette Hooker's disappearance at sea — was interrogated Friday "in relation to causing harm which resulted in her death."

Attorney Terrel Butler told NBC News the same day that Brian was "pretty upset and emotional" during the three-hour interview and "at one point even broke down into tears."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: NBC News/youtube

Brian Hooker's attorney gave the media an update on the case on Friday, April 10.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Brian Hooker claims his wife 'fell overboard' from a small boat.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker claims his wife 'fell overboard' from a small boat.

"He kept reiterating that 'I need to know what’s happening,' what is happening with the search of his wife," Terrel said. "He was uncertain as to why they were questioning him about causing harm or possible murder when they had not given him any information where she is, if they had recovered her."

Brian reportedly told investigators Lynette "fell overboard" from a small dinghy and was swept out to sea on Saturday, April 4. He was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, April 8, but has yet to be charged with a crime.

In a statement on Friday, Terrel said her client's "primary concern and source of intense frustration is his inability to continue the search for his wife of 25 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hooker Is Slated to Be Released This Evening

image of Brian Hooker was questioned for three hours.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker was questioned for three hours.

She added, "The trauma of her disappearance, coupled with his current detention as a suspect, has left him in an extremely fragile state."

On Friday, his detention was extended until 7:20 p.m. local time Monday, Terrel revealed. Unless police charge Brian, they cannot keep him any longer.

Brian denies he had anything to do with his wife allegedly falling from the dinghy despite his stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, expressing doubts about his story.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hooker's Stepdaughter Doubts His Story

image of Lynette Hooker's daughter questions Brian's account.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Lynette Hooker's daughter questions Brian's account.

Lynette's daughter declared in an interview following his arrest Wednesday, "I have a hard time believing that she just fell off."

"Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up," she said.

"The longer it’s been, the more doubt I have," Karli added.

image of Brian Hooker has yet to be charged with a crime.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker has yet to be charged with a crime.

In separate interview with CBS Mornings on the same day, she described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky," and shared it had recently devolved into "a lot of fighting and drinking."

His lawyer subsequently released a statement on Thursday denying involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations.

"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth," it read. "He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation."

It’s unclear if or when Brian may appear in court.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.