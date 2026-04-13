Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Missing Mom's Husband in 'Fragile State' as Police Weigh Murder Charge

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The husband of a woman who vanished in Bahamian waters is struggling in custody as he faces a possible murder charge, according to his lawyer. Brian Hooker, 59 — who was arrested last week in connection with his wife, Lynette Hooker's disappearance at sea — was interrogated Friday "in relation to causing harm which resulted in her death." Attorney Terrel Butler told NBC News the same day that Brian was "pretty upset and emotional" during the three-hour interview and "at one point even broke down into tears."

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Source: NBC News/youtube Brian Hooker's attorney gave the media an update on the case on Friday, April 10.

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Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker claims his wife 'fell overboard' from a small boat.

"He kept reiterating that 'I need to know what’s happening,' what is happening with the search of his wife," Terrel said. "He was uncertain as to why they were questioning him about causing harm or possible murder when they had not given him any information where she is, if they had recovered her." Brian reportedly told investigators Lynette "fell overboard" from a small dinghy and was swept out to sea on Saturday, April 4. He was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, April 8, but has yet to be charged with a crime. In a statement on Friday, Terrel said her client's "primary concern and source of intense frustration is his inability to continue the search for his wife of 25 years."

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Brian Hooker Is Slated to Be Released This Evening

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was questioned for three hours.

She added, "The trauma of her disappearance, coupled with his current detention as a suspect, has left him in an extremely fragile state." On Friday, his detention was extended until 7:20 p.m. local time Monday, Terrel revealed. Unless police charge Brian, they cannot keep him any longer. Brian denies he had anything to do with his wife allegedly falling from the dinghy despite his stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, expressing doubts about his story.

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Brian Hooker's Stepdaughter Doubts His Story

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Lynette Hooker's daughter questions Brian's account.

Lynette's daughter declared in an interview following his arrest Wednesday, "I have a hard time believing that she just fell off." "Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up," she said. "The longer it’s been, the more doubt I have," Karli added.

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker has yet to be charged with a crime.