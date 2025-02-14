12 Celebrities Who Rock Their Bald Look: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Vin Diesel and More

Bruce Willis' clean-shaven head made him appear cooler and stronger in his action films, but he embraced the look for good after dealing with issues.

"I've seen all those little digs where they try to make you feel less of a man because you're losing your hair. I'm a man and I will kick anyone's b--- who tries to tell me I'm not a man because my hair is thinning, and I like fooling around with looking different ways," the 69-year-old actor, who retired in 2022, said.

He added, "I wear makeup in films. I wear hairpieces in films. I don't wear either in real life. End of subject."