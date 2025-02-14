or
12 Celebrities Who Rock Their Bald Look: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Vin Diesel and More

bald celebrities
Source: MEGA

These celebrities still shine even without their hair as their crowning glory.

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Bruce Willis

bruce willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022.

Bruce Willis' clean-shaven head made him appear cooler and stronger in his action films, but he embraced the look for good after dealing with issues.

"I've seen all those little digs where they try to make you feel less of a man because you're losing your hair. I'm a man and I will kick anyone's b--- who tries to tell me I'm not a man because my hair is thinning, and I like fooling around with looking different ways," the 69-year-old actor, who retired in 2022, said.

He added, "I wear makeup in films. I wear hairpieces in films. I don't wear either in real life. End of subject."

Common

common
Source: MEGA

Common said he does not feel old at 52.

Speaking with Pitchfork, Common opened up about the male pattern baldness he experienced that led him to shave it all off.

"First of all, when I started losing my hair it was the era of cornrows - even though I know they're back for some people, but this was like mid-90s," he said. "I was trying to hold on to it. My hair, it was going so I didn't want to rock the George Jefferson if you know what that is... it's almost like Bozo."

Common lamented over his hair loss, adding, "You want to change your hairstyle but there's nothing you can do. You're bald. I mean, you can change your facial hair but it's not the same."

Dave Bautista

dave bautista
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista recently sparked concerns due to his sudden weight loss.

"I've found the cure to baldness! 🙌🏽 #CoolHats 😂," Dave Bautista captioned a photo of himself wearing a head covering in 2021.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor still had long locks during his wrestling days, but he opted to keep his head hairless while allowing his facial hair to grow.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

dwayne the rock johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson called his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin a 'certain bald tattooed fella.'

In 2017, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally set the record straight about his hairless head.

"Why I luv GIFs. I'm not bald because I went bald. I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac. #TheU," the Jumanji actor tweeted alongside a gif showing his past, shaggy hair.

Howie Mandel

howie mandell
Source: MEGA

Howie Mandel made headlines after he clashed with Katie Waissel over Liam Payne's death.

Howie Mandel's OCD pushed him to embrace his current look, he confirmed during a 2006 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

In August 2023, the America's Got Talent judge shared a throwback video on Instagram, showing himself performing with a head full of hair and a goatee.

Jason Statham

jason statham
Source: MEGA

Jason Statham will star in the action thriller film 'Mutiny.'

The Beekeeper actor Jason Statham showed signs of thinning hair before he decided to shave it all off.

Patrick Stewart

patrick stewart
Source: MEGA

Patrick Stewart notably played the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the MCU.

By the age of 19, Patrick Stewart was completely bald after years of suffering from hair loss.

In his memoir Making It So, the Star Trek actor revealed he consulted a hair clinic in Bristol during his teenage years to learn more about the procedure that could save his mane. After learning about the price, he reportedly started working as a bricklayer until he could afford the treatments.

However, he achieved nothing after undergoing several sessions.

Pitbull

pitbull
Source: MEGA

Pitbull performed at the 2024 Latin Grammys.

While most musicians grow long hair, Pitbull has opted for a shiny and clean head. The "Give Me Everything" rapper even encouraged John Travolta to have the same look!

Samuel L. Jackson

samuel l jackson
Source: MEGA

Samuel L. Jackson celebrated Pulp Fiction's 30th anniversary in October.

Samuel L. Jackson's wig consultant Robert L. Stevenson recalled when the Avengers: Endgame actor decided to give up his 'do for good.

"He was losing his hair at one point and said, 'if I just shaved it all off could we still create looks with wigs?' I said, 'Sam, we can basically do anything with wigs.' That's when we started getting into it," Stevenson told Deadline.

Stanley Tucci

stanley tucci
Source: MEGA

Stanley Tucci famously appeared in 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

Due to male pattern baldness, Stanley Tucci decided to stop the progressive thinning of his hair by shaving his head.

"Well, it takes a while, because you don't lose your hair all at once," he told Time Out in 2010. "You kind of wish you would; it would be so much easier."

Terry Crews

terry crews
Source: MEGA

Terry Crews has been dealing with hearing impairment for years.

"I am living a lie, because I am really not bald at all. I shave my head every day. But when it grows in, people are like, 'Who is he? What is that?' And people get really disturbed. So I've been this way for almost 30 years," Terry Crews said of his signature look during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Vin Diesel

vin diesel
Source: MEGA

Vin Diesel's former look with hair went viral several times in the past.

Before being dethroned by Prince William, Vin Diesel held the title "world's hottest bald man" in 2022.

