Jada Pinkett Smith, Lea Michele and 12 More Celebrities Who Deal With Hair Loss

Alessia Cara's struggles with hair loss started earlier than expected.

In her interview with Glamour in 2016, the 27-year-old "Scars to Your Beautiful" hitmaker admitted to wanting to look like everyone else when she was still young. Since her classmates also teased her because of her frizzy hair, she started straightening her hair at an early age.

"In late elementary school, early high school, I started losing my hair in chunks in the shower," she said. "It was one of the scariest things. It got to the point where it was visibly gone."

Cara dealt with her bald spots by looking for hairstyles that could hide them, but she eventually learned to accept her condition and not try to hide it.