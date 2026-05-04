'Ballistic' King Charles 'Berated' Brother Prince Edward for Attempting to Capture Footage of Prince William at College, Royal Expert Claims

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Prince William Attended Scotland's University of St Andrews in 2001

Source: MEGA Prince William attended University of St Andrews in 2001.

When William 43, began college at the time, the palace and the media made an agreement that stated the latter could film his entry into the school, but they would leave him alone when he was studying. However, Edward's TV company, Ardent Productions, didn't abide by the rule and set up cameras at the university and attempted to get footage of the Duke of Cambridge departing a lecture hall. "The program was understood to be keeping Ardent afloat. Desperate times seem to have called for desperate measures for Prince Edward," Jobson wrote in his 2006 biography of William.

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The Prince of Wales Was 'Furious' Over Prince Edward's Move

Source: MEGA Prince Edward launched Ardent Productions in 1993.

"William was furious. He felt his uncle’s company’s actions had threatened to undermine the carefully nurtured relationship between St James’ Palace and the media, and in turn that it would threaten the entente cordiale between him and the press," the author went on. When the story surfaced, Charles "understandably went ballistic" and "berated" Edward, 62, for his actions. Charles then "furiously demanded" the queen tell the Duke of Edinburgh "to choose once and for all between his public duties and his television company."

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King Charles and Prince Edward's Relationship 'Plummeted' After the Incident

Source: MEGA When King Charles heard of the incident, he went 'ballistic.'

"Many believed [the production company] was little more than a vanity project dependent on Edward’s title for what little success it had," Jobson penned. As a result of the incident, Edward and Charles' relationship soured and "plummeted to an all-time low." The palace "publicly criticized Edward for his idiocy and the behavior of his production company," with the former Prince of Wales admitting he was "disappointed" with his younger brother.

Source: MEGA King Charles asked Queen Elizabeth to talk to Prince Edward about his TV production company.