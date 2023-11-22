King Charles 'Went Ballistic' After Prince Edward Brought a Film Crew to Prince William's University

Ardent wasn't lucrative, and in Robert Jobson's biography William's Princess, the author revealed the company hoped capturing footage of the Prince of Wales at St Andrews would make up for its financial losses.

"The program was understood to be keeping Ardent afloat. Desperate times seem to have called for desperate measures for Prince Edward," Jobson penned.

"William was furious. He felt his uncle’s company’s actions had threatened to undermine the carefully nurtured relationship between St James’ Palace and the media, and in turn that it would threaten the entente cordiale between him and the press," he continued.