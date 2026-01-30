Revealed: The Other Royal Prince Paying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor-Style 'Peppercorn Rent' on 120-Room Mansion

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward is paying a "peppercorn rent" to live in a 120-room mansion in Surrey – prompting renewed scrutiny of royal property arrangements and questions over whether the public is subsidising royal lifestyles. OK! can reveal Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96, has lived for the past 25 years at Bagshot Park, a 51-acre estate near Bracknell owned by the Crown Estate. He occupies the grade II listed mansion with his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Edward is reportedly paying a peppercorn rent to live in his mansion in Surrey.

Article continues below advertisement

Documents released after legal pressure show even though Edward paid $6.7 million upfront in 2007 for a 150-year lease on the home, his ongoing rent is a nominal peppercorn. The disclosure follows similar revelations about ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and comes amid wider debate about secrecy and accountability in royal finances.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Edward allegedly paid $6.7 million rent in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

The lease for Bagshot Park was originally granted in 1998, when Edward paid $6,700-a-year for a 50-year term. After contributing around $1.9 million toward renovations, the rent rose to about $121,000 per year – a figure described by experts as market value, while the Crown Estate covered the remainder of the roughly $4 million refurbishment. Under a 2007 extension, signed with Edward's company Eclipse Nominees Limited, he made a $6.7 million premium payment, described as market tested, but now – like Andrew did on his $40 million Royal Lodge home – pays only a token rent on the palatial property.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Edward reportedly paid $6,700-a-year for a 50-year term.

Article continues below advertisement

There are no restrictions preventing the sale of the lease, provided a future tenant could afford maintenance, potentially allowing Edward to profit. The Crown Estate, whose profits go to the Treasury, had received alternative proposals for Bagshot Park after the Ministry of Defence vacated the site in 1996, including plans for a hotel and a conference center. Campaigners argue leasing the property commercially could have generated income for taxpayers. Edward, a working royal with patronages including the Duke of Edinburgh Award, is 15th in line to the throne and frequently represents the royal family at official engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Article continues below advertisement