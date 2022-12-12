'I'm Out!': Bam Margera Discharged From Hospital After Being Hooked Up To Ventilator With Pneumonia
Bam Margera is happy to be healthy and home following his recent hospitalization with pneumonia and COVID-19.
"I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers. 🙏 💜," the Jackass star shared alongside an Instagram photo of him and a close pal on Saturday, December 10.
Family, friends and fans of Margera were overjoyed to see the professional skateboarder safe and sound after his hospitalization appeared to be quite serious. News broke that the 43-year-old was admitted into a San Diego ICU and hooked up to a ventilator just one day prior to his release, as OK! reported.
"So good to hear BamBam!! Take it easy my friend❤️," one user commented, with another adding, "F**k yes! Thank god you’re good dude! ❤️❤️❤️."
Others seemed suspicious of Margera's hospitalization timeline and worried the troubled star was yet another celebrity to secretly not have control of their own Instagram accounts.
"How?? Was Bam not on a f**king ventilator two days ago. Come on. Let this man have his social media back," wrote one confused fan, while another stated, "not even a week in ICU on a ventilator... no hospital stay in a regular room afterwards... so he was on a vent in ICU and was released the next day????? Doesn't work like that."
While no exact date of Margera's hospital entry has been confirmed, the father-of-one's family released an Instagram statement via his account earlier Saturday morning.
"Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia. Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers. The Margera Family 💜," the message concluded.
Prior to Margera's recent health scare, the stunt performer had been in-and-out of rehab while battling an ongoing struggle with substance abuse.
In September, the Viva La Bam star publicly relapsed at a bar in Sarasota, Fla., and was unable to walk in a straight line as he held onto an unidentified woman.
Margera's relapse occurred two months after he escaped from rehab twice in June — only one year after he completed his 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol addiction.