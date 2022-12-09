'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Hospitalized & On Ventilator With Pneumonia
Jackass star Bam Margera has been reportedly hospitalized after developing pneumonia as a result of COVID-19 complications.
The 43-year-old was admitted into an ICU and remains in stable condition while receiving care from doctors in San Diego, Calif.
Margera's fans have flooded the prankster's social media to share their thoughts and prayers.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️ hoping for strength! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one supporter wrote beneath the star's most recent Instagram post, while another added, "We love you Bam Stay strong [my] Boy 🙏."
A third fan wrote, "Bam feel better soon!!! Fight this! 🙌❤️," while another worried individual took to Twitter stating, "When you hear the word ventilator what comes next is almost always no good."
Margera's serious hospitalization comes just three months after the professional skateboarder publicly relapsed during an outing at a bar and was unable to walk in a straight line while holding on to an unidentified woman.
The television personality has been in and out of rehab with an ongoing substance abuse battle.
While it is unclear how long Margera has refrained from rehabilitation this time around, an insider close to the star previously revealed the Viva La Bam alum befriended an attorney while in a sober living facility in an attempt to clear the troubled stunt performer of his court-ordered treatment and cover his tracks when he fled from Florida in July.
Prior to a police search for the star after he ditched his court-ordered rehab stay in Delray Beach, Margera had been living in the Sunshine State with a friend and had cut off all communication with his parents, wife Nikki and their 4-year-old son, Phoenix, OK! previously reported.
The desperate search for Margera came one year after he had successfully completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.
In addition to sobriety struggles hurting his relationship with family members, Margera's career has also been tormented by his alcoholism and drug addiction.
Last year, the 42-year-old was released from the Jackass 4 production after he breached the sobriety clause in his contract.
In order to participate in filming, Margera was required to take frequent alcohol and drug tests – which he failed to pass and was ultimately resulted in the franchise, removing him from the project altogether.