OK! reported the authorities who located Margera were joined by a crisis intervention team consisting of his mom and dad, as well as other family members who called in to speak with the embattled MTV star. Despite Margera's request to see his and estranged wife Nicole Boyd's 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, he was told that he needed to go back to treatment if he wanted to see his kiddo.

And while Margera “voluntarily agreed” to check in to a new center, TMZ reported he "hasn’t heard a peep" from Boyd nor their son since he returned. "Boyd has made no attempt to speak to him directly or return his phone calls, only speaking to his team about child support and custody regarding their son, Phoenix Wolf."