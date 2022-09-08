Bam Margera Relapses After His Most Recent Rehab Stay
Bam Margera was recently spotted in a Sarasota bar after being in a treatment center for substance abuse.
A video was recorded of the skateboarder leaving the 57 Tavern, and the former Jackass star was unable to walk in a straight line while holding onto an unidentified woman.
Fans of the fallen star were quick to snap Instagram photos with him. One social media user shared a selfie on Monday, September 5, with the caption, "When you randomly meet Bam Margera at the bar after work."
It's unclear how long Margera has been out of rehab, considering that he shared a video of himself in a music studio on August 27 via Instagram.
A source close to the star claimed Margera befriended an attorney while in a sober living facility who he believed would get him out of his court-ordered treatment if he left the state.
An insider also shared that the television personality was staying in Florida with a friend and had cut off communication with his parents, wife Nikki and their son, Phoenix.
This isn't the first time Margera has struggled with his sobriety. OK! reported last July that the stunt performer bailed on rehab for the second time after completing his 12-month program.
BAM MARGERA DETAILS 'MENTAL BREAKDOWN' & SAYS HIS YOUNG SON STOPPED HIM FROM KILLING HIMSELF
Sources said that once the actor's treatment center reports him missing that both police and an intervention team will begin a search for him with the hopes of him returning to rehab.
Ultimately, Magera's battle with addiction has impacted his family and professional life. The 42-year-old was removed from the Jackass 4 project for breaking the sobriety clause in his contract. The franchise required him to take frequent alcohol and drug tests in order to film. His inability to abide by the agreement resulted in him being removed from the movie.
'JACKASS' ALUM BAM MARGERA REPORTED MISSING AFTER FLEEING REHAB CENTER — BUT IS ACTIVE ON INSTAGRAM
OK! reported that the former cast member claimed his breach of contract was due to testing positive for Adderall, which he has been prescribed to take. Magera's firing resulted in a lawsuit for wrongful termination, which was later settled outside of court.
Unfortunately, Margera's battle has continued to play out in the public eye.
TMZ reported on Margera's relapse and sighting.