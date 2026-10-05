Banker Who Exposed Howard Lutnick's Ties to Epstein Warned of 'Retaliation' and 'Personal Consequences' in Last Post Before Suicide

Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein were linked to business dealings examined by banker Simon Andriesz.

Simon Andriesz reflected on the impact of his speaking out in his final post on X.

"The personal consequences of whistleblowing, and the retaliation I say followed, have been devastating for my family and me," Andriesz wrote.

The British former banker said he planned to reveal more about his claims involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein and the financial firms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC.

Andriesz, 57, was later reported to have died by suicide, according to reporting cited by The Banker.

His death was confirmed by Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force, which had hosted whistleblowing events involving Andriesz, according to the publication on October 2.