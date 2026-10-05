Banker Who Exposed Howard Lutnick's Ties to Epstein Warned of 'Retaliation' and 'Personal Consequences' in Last Post Before Suicide
Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:27 a.m. ET
Simon Andriesz reflected on the impact of his speaking out in his final post on X.
"The personal consequences of whistleblowing, and the retaliation I say followed, have been devastating for my family and me," Andriesz wrote.
The British former banker said he planned to reveal more about his claims involving Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Jeffrey Epstein and the financial firms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC.
Andriesz, 57, was later reported to have died by suicide, according to reporting cited by The Banker.
His death was confirmed by Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force, which had hosted whistleblowing events involving Andriesz, according to the publication on October 2.
Simon Andriesz Planned To Share More Evidence
"I am the British whistleblower who reported evidence concerning Howard Lutnick, his links to Jeffrey Epstein, and Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC to the FBI in 2020–21," Andriesz wrote.
He then indicated that his story was not finished.
"Follow me here on X and on LinkedIn. I intend to share more of the evidence and the story behind what happened," he added.
Per the BBC, Andriesz had previously drawn attention to emails from the Epstein files involving Lutnick and business dealings connected to Adfin, an advertising technology company.
Andriesz found an email in which Epstein asked Lutnick about Adfin's future, writing, "What do you think the prospects for Adfin are?"
Records reviewed by CBS News showed Lutnick and Epstein were involved in the company as recently as 2014, while their communications continued into 2018.
Per the New York Post, Lutnick previously said he cut ties with Epstein in 2005.
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"I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again," Lutnick said.
Per CBS News, the U.S. Commerce Secretary testified before the House Oversight Committee in May.
Lutnick visited Epstein's private island, Little St. James, the private Caribbean island Epstein owned with his family in 2012, and faced scrutiny from lawmakers as pictures resurfaced and his account of their relationship was questioned.
Lutnick has not been charged with a crime or accused of participating in Epstein's offenses.
Simon Andriesz Death Drew Attention Online
News of Andriesz's death quickly drew attention from people who had followed his whistleblowing work.
German author and former financial journalist Oliver Janich referenced Andriesz's final statements on X.
"He said the retaliation had already wrecked his life, and that he was about to publish more," Janich wrote.
"Then he was dead at 57. They called it suicide. I don’t buy it," he added.
Writer and film critic Peg Aloi said on X she hoped his "untimely death" would be "investigated and the truth revealed."
Washington, D.C.-based citizen journalist Patrick Howley also addressed Andriesz's work via X, writing that "the truth about Lutnick will never die."